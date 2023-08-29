



JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of President Cyril Ramphosa has been postponed until the end of the year.

Last December, on the eve of the African National Congress (ANC)'s national elective conference, Zuma instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa.

He accused him of being an accessory, after the fact, to contraventions of the NPA Act which he had further accused State Advocate Billy Downer of in a separate private prosecution.

This was because Ramaphosa had, according to Zuma at least, failed to act on a complaint against Downer.

The case came before the Joburg High Court briefly on Tuesday.

Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa has now been reviewed and set aside by the courts but the former president is trying to appeal that ruling, with his application for leave to appeal set down for hearing on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the private prosecution proceedings have now been postponed to 4 December.

In January, Ramaphosa secured an interdict, halting the private prosecution and effectively exempting him from appearing in the dock pending the final determination of his review and the case was postponed on Tuesday in his absence.

Zuma was, however, in court. He was accompanied by his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa postponed to December