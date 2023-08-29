'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee t... 29 August 2023 2:12 PM
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared... 29 August 2023 1:22 PM
The Big Debate: Should people have the right to die by assisted suicide? Assisted suicide, or euthanasia, is a contentious topic with people holding strong views on either side of the argument. 29 August 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who... 29 August 2023 3:09 PM
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days. 29 August 2023 9:45 AM
‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to... 29 August 2023 8:15 AM
View all Politics
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit. 29 August 2023 11:53 AM
Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller When her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion f... 28 August 2023 9:59 PM
Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has implemented an export ban on a variety of its grain exports. 28 August 2023 8:49 PM
View all Business
You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot! Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup. 29 August 2023 3:12 PM
When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out... Some people might enjoy a glass of wine at the end of their day, but when does it become a problem? 29 August 2023 3:03 PM
Screen time is contributing to chronic sleep deprivation in tweens and teens A pediatric sleep expert explains how critical sleep is to kids’ mental health. 29 August 2023 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now? Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol. 28 August 2023 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
View all Sport
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation. 29 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother

29 August 2023 12:23 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Uyinene Mrwetyana
gender based violence
Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation

August 2023 marks four years since the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, and her family is fighting to honour her life and legacy.

Bonagni Bingwa speaks with Nomangwane Mrwetyana, mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana.

In 2019 the nation was gripped by the tragic story of the rape and murder of first-year university student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

She was killed by a South African Post Office employee, Luyanda Botha, while collecting a parcel in Claremont in Cape Town on a Saturday afternoon.

Botha was sentenced to life behind bars, and Uyinene’s family started the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation to continue the fight against GBV.

RELATED: Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene

Mrwetyana says that the past four years have not been easy on the family, who at her funeral vowed to keep her legacy alive.

She says they want the world to know she was not just the woman who died at the post office, she was a strong person with dreams and ambitions.

If you listen to the confession of the perpetrator; he did say she fought until she took her last breath.

Nomangwane Mrwetyana, Mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana

Mrwetyana says they want to use the foundation to help spread the message that victims of gender-based violence are not just statistics; they are real people with families and lives.

RELATED: Death of Uyinene Mrewetyana sparks SA outrage over attacks on women

Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Supplied.
Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Supplied.

This is something we never want any other family to experience.

Nomangwane Mrwetyana, Mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana

During August they hosted two walks against GBV to raise awareness and educate people and communities.

On a daily basis, you hear that someone’s child has been killed through gender-based violence. It is not getting better.

Nomangwane Mrwetyana, Mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana

Young boys need role models. They need to see that there are still good men, that men can be compassionate, that men can be kind, that men can be caring, and that men can stop objectifying girls.

Nomangwane Mrwetyana, Mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana

Listen to the interview for more.




29 August 2023 12:23 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Uyinene Mrwetyana
gender based violence
Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation

More from Local

Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana

29 August 2023 2:12 PM

In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee the country with him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©stockphotorbl/123rf.com

British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes

29 August 2023 1:22 PM

After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared far and wide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Euthanasia vs Natural Death in a crossroad. Picture: 123rf

The Big Debate: Should people have the right to die by assisted suicide?

29 August 2023 12:33 PM

Assisted suicide, or euthanasia, is a contentious topic with people holding strong views on either side of the argument.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Activist groups marched from the Two Rivers Urban Park in Observatory to the President's residence / Twitter: @hamadrashidhd

'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'

29 August 2023 12:25 PM

The country is faced with a housing crisis and Ramaphosa's Genadendal Residence may be a solution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Hank's Olde Irish bar in Cape Town. Picture: Facebook

Criminal charges against CT pub owners accused of racism dropped - lawyer

29 August 2023 12:19 PM

A top Cape Town lawyer says all criminal charges against the owners of a city pub accused of racism have been withdrawn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restaurant

29 August 2023 11:56 AM

Have you ever been to a restaurant where someone brought their own food?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

India's deadliest accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed in 3-train collision

Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago

29 August 2023 11:53 AM

According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa postponed to December

29 August 2023 11:25 AM

The case came before the Joburg High Court briefly on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council

29 August 2023 9:45 AM

Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arrest / Pexels: Kindel Media

SAPS (i.e. taxpayers) to pay R3.4m in damages to man 'maliciously arrested'

29 August 2023 8:59 AM

Mdunyiswa Mtolo was behind bars for nearly two years and eight months in a wrongful arrest case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restaurant

Local

What your hands say about your health

Lifestyle

Belinda Davids’ ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour kicks off in Joburg this weekend

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

German tourist disappearance: Cops to probe 43 queries brought forward by State

29 August 2023 5:54 PM

Magudumana claims she earned R50,000 per month prior to her arrest

29 August 2023 5:47 PM

Tshwane's woes are 'more than a labour issue', claims mayor

29 August 2023 5:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA