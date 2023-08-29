



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

In Harding’s letter, which was shared on BBC, he says a ‘fond farewell to an uneasy South Africa.’

As he has been preparing to leave after so many years, he says he has been seeing and hearing how many others are doing the same.

He says that South Africa is a place of many extremes, with such strong energy and resilience on one side, but violence, corruption and hunger on the other.

RELATED: 'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'

He also shares an anecdote about sharing a beer with wealthy contacts, who have close connections to the ANC, on an immaculate golf course.

While they sat overlooking the rolling greens, they also looked over at a nearby informal settlement and one of the people he sat with remarked ‘someday soon these people are going to come for us.’

RELATED: Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago

He added that the person spoke about how ‘crooks have taken over’ in government, and others needed to come to power.

I thought that was quite powerful. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Picture: ©stockphotorbl/123rf.com

He ends by saying that he hopes he will be back soon, as he waves goodbye to this country.

It was just a very poignant read. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes