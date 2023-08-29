When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out...
Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Leana Olivier, CEO of the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.
For some people experiencing high levels of stress or just looking to unwind, there's nothing better than ending off the day with an alcoholic beverage.
But when does one drink become one too many?
While someone may think that having one or two drinks a day won't do any harm, the reality is that consistent long-term drinking can be extremely detrimental to your overall physical and mental well-being.
RELATED: Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check?
Olivier breaks down what 'responsible drinking' means.
This refers to drinking in moderation, at the right time, at the right place and for the right reason.
This is provided that an individual doesn't have a problem with alcohol or addiction.
According to the World Health Organisation, it's recommended that a man should not consume more than two drinks a day, whereas women should not have more than one drink a day.
Olivier breaks down the different kinds of drinkers:
- Those that drink for mood enhancements
- Social drinkers
- Drinking to fit in or peer pressure
- Drinking to cope
RELATED: Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town
To see if you could possibly have an alcohol problem, Olivier recommends taking the CAGE test:
- C: Have you tried to cut down on your drinking?
- A: Have you annoyed anyone while drunk?
- G: Do you wake up the next day feeling guilty?
- E: Have you had an eyeopener? Do you need a drink to kickstart your day?
Olivier says that it's recommended to have at least two to three alcohol-free days per week.
If you or anyone you know is dealing with an alcohol addiction, click here.
Alcohol is quite often used as self-medication as well.Dr Leana Olivier, CEO – Foundation for Alcohol Related Research
