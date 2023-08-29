



Ahead of the Cape Town International Animation Festival next week, Lester Kiewit speaks to Triggerfish's Creative director, Anthony Silverston about the rise of African animation and how it is taking the international stage by storm.

Listen to the conversation below.

Triggerfish is the most awarded animation studio in Africa, producing premium animation for the world's biggest streaming services and broadcasters.

Triggerfish aims to make African Animation more localised and relatable to South Africans.

It's different when you have people who are relatable on screen - there's not much like this out there in the world. So, I think it's really great that we get to showcase more people like the people on this continent, it makes a big difference. Anthony Silverston, Creative Director - Triggerfish

Check out some of Triggerfish's work below.

Kizazi Moto (Disney+)

Supa Team 4 (Netflix)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Disney Channel)

Triggerfish Animation also has an academy which highlights the potential of South African animators - making this art form accessible to all. Find more information about the academy here.

Silverston says that there are a lot of smaller animation companies and start-ups so it's nice to start on a freelance basis and work remotely for global companies which means there are opportunities for animators and graphic designers to grow in the industry.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm