



The quick thinking of a brave Uber driver saw the rescue of a pregnant pangolin.

According to a recount by the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, the driver noticed consistent movement from the bag being loaded into his car.

Feeling uneasy, he began the journey from Sandton, towards the destination in Pretoria.

However, the driver couldn’t ignore his instincts and decided to make an intentional stop at a roadblock in the area.

“There [was a] high police presence in the area currently due to the BRICS summit. The police opened the suitcase and found a Temminck's pangolin inside!” read the post.

The suspects reportedly tried to play off the seriousness of having the vulnerable species in their possession.

“The suspects allegedly remarked during this interaction that the animal occurs all over, just like a chicken does.”

In case you didn't know, pangolins are a threatened species and are at risk of being critically endangered.

It is the most illegally trafficked animal in the world.

The suspects were arrested and taken to Bramley Police Station in Johannesburg.

Further investigations by the Sandton SPCA and the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital found that the pangolin was in fact pregnant.

She also had damage to the scales on her back and sustained injuries to her two front claws, most likely caused by trying to escape.

The hospital reports that the pangolin mamma is on her way to recovery, eating and going on daily walks.

Shoutout to the brave Uber driver! Don’t you just love a happy ending?

This article first appeared on 947 : Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin