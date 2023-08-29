Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana





JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana claims she was taken out of the country against her will - following threats made by Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, against her.

This was revealed in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where Magudumana is currently applying for bail.

An emotional Magudumana broke down in court while her advocate read out her affidavit into the record.

In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee the country with him.

Magudumana’s attorney, advocate Frans Dlamini, said on 17 March she was in the company of Bester.

“I was instructed and commanded by accused five to get into a vehicle and leave the premises to a destination unknown to me at the time. I refused and wanted an explanation, but he forced me into a vehicle. I succumbed to the pressure due to the threats he directed at me. I complied with his instructions and was taken out of the country against my will.”

Magudumana claims she can afford R10,000 bail.

The case has been adjourned until 2pm on Tuesday, to allow the State to verify the address of Magudumana’s friend’s home, where she claims she will stay should she be granted bail.

