The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves
Motheo Khoaripe talks to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants - on The Money Show
Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.
Mann reviewed 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.
It's written by Sander van der Linden, a professor of social psychology in society at Cambridge University.
'Foolproof' is described as the definitive guide to navigating the misinformation age, "informed by decades of research and on-the-ground experience advising governments and tech companies".
Van der Linden is a seriously important academic who's done serious research. His field has always been in decision-making, but then he got interested in this idea of how we keep people getting the right information.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
It's called Foolproof because he believes that misinformation is like a virus, and viruses can't exist on their own. They can only exist if they keep spreading... This is not a new idea, you've probably heard statements like 'global warming is a hoax'. These sorts of things have a long history, but most recently this type of misinformation was popularised I think by Joseph Goebbels, the infamous Nazi minister of propaganda, and he talked about the big lie.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
The key seems to be this: If you lie enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually believe you. Think of Donald Trump's big lie that the election was stolen... and despite overwhelming evidence that it certainly wasn't, 75% of Trump supporters still believe that the election was rigged.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
What happens when you hear something over and over again, is that it feels familiar (they call it fluency) and therefore your brain interprets this as the truth... Coming up with false ideas about things that you thought were true can easily happen to people, and the reality is that we need to assist ourselves to try and prevent this happening to us.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
It's so easy for misinformation to get reinforced my mistakes. When you are given misinformation and you debunk it, what you in fact are doing is that you're hearing the misinformation again, so anybody who is debunking it is actually reinforcing the misinformation in people's minds.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Van der Linde has done done studies where he's shown people a video of how climate change is _not _a hoax. What happens afterwards is when people are asked to at least contribute to causes they're less likely to want to contribute because you've reinforced this idea that perhaps it's a hoax.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
When you hear basic misinformation, clearly propaganda, it's always simple and therefore its easier to absorb. When you hear a scientist talk about global warming - percentages, how it works - overall of course it's correct, but someone who's a climate denialist will have a quick, glib answer... These hoaxes catch on because they are more glib than real science is.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Today, it literally takes seconds to get information out. At the time of the COVID virus there was another virus which they called 'infodemic'. COVID-related tweets were coming out every 45 _milli_seconds... and the problem is the stuff can travel now at such extraordinary speed, that we never had before.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Description on Amazon:
From fake news to conspiracy theories, from inflammatory memes to misleading headlines, misinformation has swiftly become the defining problem of our era.
The crisis threatens the integrity of our democracies, our ability to cultivate trusting relationships, even our physical and psychological well-being―yet most attempts to combat it have proven insufficient. In Foolproof, one of the world’s leading experts on misinformation lays out a crucial new paradigm for understanding and defending ourselves against the worldwide infodemic.
With remarkable clarity, Sander van der Linden explains why our brains are so vulnerable to misinformation, how it spreads across social networks, and what we can do to protect ourselves and others. Like a virus, misinformation infects our minds, exploiting shortcuts in how we see and process information to alter our beliefs, modify our memories, and replicate at astonishing rates. Once the virus takes hold, it’s very hard to cure. Strategies like fact-checking and debunking can leave a falsehood still festering or, at worst, even strengthen its hold.
But we aren’t helpless.
As van der Linden shows based on award-winning original research, we can cultivate immunity through the innovative science of “prebunking”: inoculating people against false information by preemptively exposing them to a weakened dose, thus empowering them to identify and fend off its manipulative tactics. Deconstructing the characteristic techniques of conspiracies and misinformation, van der Linden gives readers practical tools to defend themselves and others against nefarious persuasion―whether at scale or around their own dinner table.
