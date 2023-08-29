China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'





The Money Show interviews mining law expert Hulme Scholes, director at Malan Scholes Attorneys.

During the recent BRICS summit, China criticized how South Africa's government procurement and Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) hinder Chinese investment due to historical discrimination.

However, our mining and empowerment legislation may benefit Chinese entities rather than discourage their investment in the mining sector, argues a mining law expert.

Mining lawyer Hulme Scholes (director at Malan Scholes Attorneys) explains why he believes South Africa’s mining law facilitates Chinese investment in an article published by Mining Weekly.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 15th BRICS Summit on 24 August 2023. Picture: Supplied/The Presidency

Mining law aims to address past discrimination against Historically Disadvantaged Persons (HDPs), Scholes points out.

And Chinese individuals, citizenship aside, qualify as HDPs due to past mistreatment during apartheid.

"This view, backed by a 2007 court decision, grants Chinese entities advantages when seeking mining rights."

Scholes says the question to be ultimately answered is whether India or China take advantage of this nuance in our laws in the context of the stronger ties occasioned by BRICS.

If you look at the definition of historically disadvantaged persons in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act in the Mining Charter, it refers to natural persons or categories of persons unfairly discriminated against before our Constitution took effect. That includes Chinese people... and the prerequisite is not citizenship of the country... Hulme Scholes, Director - Malan Scholes Attorneys

...so Chinese people from China would qualify as historically disadvantaged persons for the purposes of participation in our mining industry directly in South Africa. Hulme Scholes, Director - Malan Scholes Attorneys

If a mining company wants to apply for a mining right in South Africa currently under the 2018 version of the Mining Charter... you need a 30% participation by a so-called historically disadvantaged person... and Chinese people rank on the same level as black South Africans. Hulme Scholes, Director - Malan Scholes Attorneys

