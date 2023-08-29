Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.
We are living through volatile times, and building resilience is essential at all levels of society and the economy.
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Xhanti Payi, PwC SA senior economist, about surviving and thriving during the turbulence we're living through and can expect more of.
It is clear from the sentiments expressed by the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) and the International Monetary Fund, as well as the Megatrends PwC monitors, that we should expect turbulence for the "foreseeable future,” Payi says.
These megatrends include climate change, technological disruption, demographic shifts, a fracturing world and rising social instability.
It is important to reflect on the volatility presented by recent global events, and present actionable solutions on how individuals, leaders in public and private sector organisations, and businesses should work to build resilience given the polycrisis world we live in.Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy
One of the factors worrying business leaders is the risks posed by technological disruption, PwC SA reports.
According to its CEO Survey, 74% of South African CEOs believe technology disruptors will impact industry profitability over the next ten years.
"We are also seeing other concerning trends such as increasing disinformation and misinformation, more business competition and a loss of market share, increased cyber risk, and a mismatch between required and available skills."
Resilience will require multi-faceted, data-driven, expert-led responses PwC says.
In this regard, collaboration is a key ingredient for success.
Enabling your workforce to keep up with changes is also an important factor, Payi adds.
With retraining and training, the important thing again is to think about the different sectors working with government. The public sector is a very important place here, working with training institutions...Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy
...so that you are able to build up the kinds of skills in the workforce that allow you to be more competitive and to wade through the kinds of disruptions you are seeing from competitors and from new trends that are emerging.Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy
Scroll up to listen to Payi's analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/etiamos/etiamos1807/etiamos180700005/104511950-photo-of-various-stacks-and-rows-of-coins-with-economy-concept-word-imprinted-on-metal-surface.jpg
More from Business
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves
Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.Read More
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago
According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit.Read More
Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller
When her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion for a career in aviation.Read More
Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more
India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has implemented an export ban on a variety of its grain exports.Read More
How will South Africa ever get out of its R5-trillion debt?
South Africa is drowning in debt which is fast approaching the R5-trillion mark.Read More
Edu group ADvTECH's revenue rises by 16% thanks to increased student numbers
The private education group's revenue reached R3.9bn in the half year to end June, thanks to consistent enrolment growth and fee increases.Read More
Why do so many business owners struggle to retire?
When you own your own small business, it can be difficult to find the right time to retire.Read More
Controversial travel hack 'skip lagging' saves money when booking flights
Airlines do not want you to use 'skip lagging' when booking flights to save money.Read More
Ramokgopa: Govt plans to work with municipalities to help pay off Eskom debt
This after electricity was disconnected for over five weeks to the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West as a result of its R5 million debt to the power utility.Read More
More from Local
Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana
In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee the country with him.Read More
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes
After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared far and wide.Read More
The Big Debate: Should people have the right to die by assisted suicide?
Assisted suicide, or euthanasia, is a contentious topic with people holding strong views on either side of the argument.Read More
'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'
The country is faced with a housing crisis and Ramaphosa's Genadendal Residence may be a solution.Read More
'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother
August 2023 marks four years since the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, and her family is fighting to honour her life and legacy.Read More
Criminal charges against CT pub owners accused of racism dropped - lawyer
A top Cape Town lawyer says all criminal charges against the owners of a city pub accused of racism have been withdrawn.Read More
[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restaurant
Have you ever been to a restaurant where someone brought their own food?Read More
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago
According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa postponed to December
The case came before the Joburg High Court briefly on Tuesday.Read More