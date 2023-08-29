Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise

29 August 2023 8:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
KFC
branding
heroes and zeros
Nkgabiseng Motau

Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.
Screengrab from KFC Canada campaign which offers 'our sincerest apologies to utensils everywhere'
Screengrab from KFC Canada campaign which offers 'our sincerest apologies to utensils everywhere'

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, a Canadian KFC campaign has Nkgabiseng Motau (founding partner of Think Creative Africa) licking her lips, so to speak.

The TV ad rides on the famous slogan 'It's finger lickin' good'.

KFC apologises to "utensils everywhere" as customers ditch silver- or plastic-ware to eat with their hands as Air Supply's All out of Love plays in the background.

I love this campaign.... You can see the reflection of the people in the utensils themselves really enjoying a piece of KFC...

Nkgabiseng Motau, Founding Partner - Think Creative Africa

What she loves particularly is that the ad relies on the simplicity of the brand message and brand truth, Motau says.

"Their biggest thing is taste. They've been saying 'finger lickin' good' ever since I was a little girl and they're still saying it today."

Take a look at the delicious bit of advertising below:

Scroll up to listen to Motau's advertising critiques (KFC discussion at 6:20)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise




123rf.com

China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'

29 August 2023 8:40 PM

Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, says expert Hulme Scholes.

Screengrab from Switch Energy Drink's Home Affairs campaign

Energy drink's Home Affairs ad 'spot on' say SAns, but is the idea getting old?

29 August 2023 8:18 PM

The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

@ etiamos/123rf.com

Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business

29 August 2023 7:11 PM

Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

India's deadliest accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed in 3-train collision

Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago

29 August 2023 11:53 AM

According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit.

SAA plane at O.R. Tambo International Airport. Image: 123rf

Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller

28 August 2023 9:59 PM

When her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion for a career in aviation.

Tiger brands tastic rice on shop shelves. Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN.

Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more

28 August 2023 8:49 PM

India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has implemented an export ban on a variety of its grain exports.

South Africa has the third-largest and most-developed economy in Africa. © alexlmx/123rf.com

How will South Africa ever get out of its R5-trillion debt?

28 August 2023 8:22 PM

South Africa is drowning in debt which is fast approaching the R5-trillion mark.

Edu group ADvTECH's revenue rises by 16% thanks to increased student numbers

28 August 2023 8:06 PM

The private education group's revenue reached R3.9bn in the half year to end June, thanks to consistent enrolment growth and fee increases.

Picture: © thodonal/123rf.com

Why do so many business owners struggle to retire?

28 August 2023 2:24 PM

When you own your own small business, it can be difficult to find the right time to retire.

Screengrab from Switch Energy Drink's Home Affairs campaign

Energy drink's Home Affairs ad 'spot on' say SAns, but is the idea getting old?

29 August 2023 8:18 PM

The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

© dolgachov/123rf.com

You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!

29 August 2023 3:12 PM

Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out...

29 August 2023 3:03 PM

Some people might enjoy a glass of wine at the end of their day, but when does it become a problem?

Picture: 123rf.com

Screen time is contributing to chronic sleep deprivation in tweens and teens

29 August 2023 2:35 PM

A pediatric sleep expert explains how critical sleep is to kids’ mental health.

Pangolin. Photo: Unsplash/Studio Crevettes

Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin

29 August 2023 2:31 PM

The Uber driver faced animal traffickers to save the life of a pregnant pangolin.

Season 12 Idols SA contestant Tersius Eathon Kocks who was better known as Terra Cox. Picture credit: Instagram

Fans mourn passing of 'Idols SA' contestant Terra Cox

29 August 2023 1:22 PM

Alton Zakay, an artist, announced Cox's passing on social media on Monday.

English rock band, Oasis. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Will Fresch

Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books?

29 August 2023 12:35 PM

Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary.

Holding hands as a symbol of support and sympathy in the event of bereavement or euthanasia. Picture: 123rf

What your hands say about your health

29 August 2023 10:22 AM

Your hands reveal a lot about the state of your health.

Boerewors. Picture: Pixabay.com

'It comes down to gut feeling' - 2023 Boerewors Champion on his unbeatable wors

28 August 2023 5:22 PM

Tyron Adams emerged victorious in the 2023 Shoprite and Checkers Championship Boerewors competition.

Screengrab from Switch Energy Drink's Home Affairs campaign

Energy drink's Home Affairs ad 'spot on' say SAns, but is the idea getting old?

29 August 2023 8:18 PM

The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA

24 August 2023 6:32 AM

The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran.

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?

23 August 2023 9:04 PM

If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

@ rollingcamera/123rf.com

What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?

17 August 2023 7:27 PM

A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.

The seven political parties meeting to form a coalition to oust the ANC agreed on a name for their alliance on 16 August 2023- the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'

17 August 2023 6:30 AM

United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.

Screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken ad on Facebook

Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad

16 August 2023 8:01 PM

The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law

10 August 2023 6:28 AM

Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done.

