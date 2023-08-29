Streaming issues? Report here
You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!

29 August 2023
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Springboks
takealot
RUGBY WORLD CUP

Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup.

In 2019, Takealot started their #BacktheBucks promotion, offering free TVs if the Springboks brought the World Cup home.

As we all know, the Boks were victorious, and 346 people received full refunds for TVs bought as part of the campaign.

RELATED: Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday

Now as we approach the 2023 World Cup in France, Takealot is once again calling on us to #BacktheBucks with a promotion on selected Samsung TVs.

To qualify for the promotion, you must purchase one of the five TV models that form part of the campaign while promotional stocks last, before midnight on Saturday 9 September.

RELATED: THESE are the Springbok players selected to defend SA's Rugby World Cup title

These are:

If the Springboks win the final, you will be reimbursed the full purchasing price into your Takealot account within 10 days.

© dolgachov/123rf.com
© dolgachov/123rf.com

Sit back, try to relax, and support South Africa’s campaign to win the World Cup on Saturday 28 October.

Takealot

After watching every game on your brand-new TV, Takealot will give you even more reasons to be excited by a World Cup win.


































