Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 29 August 2023 7:11 PM
Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee t... 29 August 2023 2:12 PM
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared... 29 August 2023 1:22 PM
View all Local
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who... 29 August 2023 3:09 PM
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days. 29 August 2023 9:45 AM
‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to... 29 August 2023 8:15 AM
View all Politics
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit. 29 August 2023 11:53 AM
Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller When her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion f... 28 August 2023 9:59 PM
View all Business
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot! Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup. 29 August 2023 3:12 PM
When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out... Some people might enjoy a glass of wine at the end of their day, but when does it become a problem? 29 August 2023 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now? Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol. 28 August 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation. 29 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney

29 August 2023 4:55 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Killarney
FIA World Rallycross Championships
Killarney International Raceway

This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway.

John Maytham speaks to Iain Banner, Chairperson of World Rallycross in South Africa.

On 7 and 8 October motorsport fans can enjoy the thrilling world of Rallycross in Cape Town, for the penultimate round of the season.

For those new to the sport, rallycross is a track event that has cars racing on tar and a dirt section where they do incredible and breathtaking ramps and jumps.

The drivers will take to the multi-surface track to compete for the World Championship title.

RELATED: Killarney Raceway has a future beyond motorsport following new lease agreement

Extremely competitive motor racing with all-electric cars… quicker than a Formula 1 car...explosive power and extraordinary viewing for spectators.

Iain Banner, Chairperson - World Rallycross in South Africa

They are not your average car on the street.

Iain Banner, Chairperson - World Rallycross in South Africa
Drivers gearing up for FIA World Rallycross Championship in 2019. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN Sport.
Drivers gearing up for FIA World Rallycross Championship in 2019. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN Sport.

Banner says that hosting this event is extremely good for our country and for Cape Town.

He adds that it has not been easy to pull everything together so quickly, but everything is coming together nicely.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets on webtickets for very reasonable prices, he adds.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney




29 August 2023 4:55 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Killarney
FIA World Rallycross Championships
Killarney International Raceway

More from Sport

Image source: sarugby.co.za

Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday

29 August 2023 9:22 AM

The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab Instagram

Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now?

28 August 2023 10:34 AM

Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand.

[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand

26 August 2023 5:29 PM

These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A lot of major problems at Chiefs': Former striker, Shane McGregor

26 August 2023 8:29 AM

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, McGregor highlighted what drove players to perform in his era, and said Kaizer Chiefs needs to reconsider its current model of recruiting coaches and players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semi-final. Photo: Twitter/Major League Soccer (screenshot)

More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues

25 August 2023 5:55 PM

Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport

25 August 2023 3:09 PM

The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

25 August 2023 9:07 AM

The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis

25 August 2023 6:28 AM

Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, in studio with Robert Marawa. Picture: 947

'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart

24 August 2023 6:00 AM

The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana

Local

When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out...

Lifestyle

You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Young men and boys grab GBV by the horns

29 August 2023 9:18 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Isicelo sebheyili sika-Dr Nandipha, izikole zamakhono eGauteng.

29 August 2023 9:04 PM

DA calls for reopening of applications for PP after Gcaleka's nomination

29 August 2023 8:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA