Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney





John Maytham speaks to Iain Banner, Chairperson of World Rallycross in South Africa.

On 7 and 8 October motorsport fans can enjoy the thrilling world of Rallycross in Cape Town, for the penultimate round of the season.

For those new to the sport, rallycross is a track event that has cars racing on tar and a dirt section where they do incredible and breathtaking ramps and jumps.

The drivers will take to the multi-surface track to compete for the World Championship title.

Extremely competitive motor racing with all-electric cars… quicker than a Formula 1 car...explosive power and extraordinary viewing for spectators. Iain Banner, Chairperson - World Rallycross in South Africa

They are not your average car on the street. Iain Banner, Chairperson - World Rallycross in South Africa

Drivers gearing up for FIA World Rallycross Championship in 2019. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN Sport.

Banner says that hosting this event is extremely good for our country and for Cape Town.

He adds that it has not been easy to pull everything together so quickly, but everything is coming together nicely.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets on webtickets for very reasonable prices, he adds.

