'Police killings MUST be declared treason' - Popcru





John Perlman speaks with Richard Mamabolo, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) Spokesperson.

Police unions are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare police killings acts of treason. 31 officers have been killed in the past three months. In total, 52 on-duty and off-duty police officers have been murdered so far this year.

These are people who are given a constitutional mandate to protect and preserve the rights of South African citizens. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Mamabolo argues that, due to the nature of the killings, it should be seen as an attempt to overthrow the state.

