Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby





The Bulls Daisies are still reveling in their historic SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division title win and believe they are only scratching the surface of what’s possible in women’s rugby in the country.

The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006. While it might have been a first title in 17 years, it was one that was sealed in emphatic fashion, with the team winning every single match of the 14-game season.

Assistant coach, Mandisa Williams, is a name synonymous with women’s rugby and even though she thought she would never be in the coaching dugout, speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Williams highlighted her reasons for getting involved.

I only took up coaching to make a difference and to show the next generation the way. Thank you to the girls for making the job easier. At some point, it was extra pressure being on TV and the players had to deliver. The girls did it and it was also a moment of celebration and a platform to showcase our skills. It was a matter celebrating the moment and grabbing the opportunity, which is something that I never had when I was playing. Nowadays, the players are able to build a wider profile. Mandisa Williams, Bulls Daisies Assistant Coach

Captain, Luande Dumke, added to her long list of league titles, claiming an impressive 7th league crown. The flanker said the team definitely felt like they had to bring their A-game the whole season.

This year was very special because there was a lot that was given to us and things that we didn’t think would happen. We had to show our appreciation for that on the field and with our performances. It was difficult to maintain that level but at the same time, we had to live up to the expectations from the outside. We told ourselves that we would just focus on ourselves and the rest will take care of itself. Lusande Dumke, Bulls Daisies Captain

Special projects manager at the Bulls, Thando Manana, also called on other unions and other sporting codes to professionalise the women’s game.

I wanted to leave a legacy and that’s what I am doing. That legacy is about being associated with the first professional women’s rugby team. I am grateful for me for trusting the process and grateful that the Bulls were able to listen to the vision and mission I had. Had I not brought silverware, I would be judged a failure given the amount of money and trust that has been put into this project. We call on all the other unions to professionalise women’s sport and women’s rugby. There is so much talent and it needs to be nurtured. Thando Manana, Bulls Special Projects Manager

Watch below for the full interview with the Bulls Daisies:

