PowerBall results: Tuesday, 29 August 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 08, 23, 31, 36, 44 PB: 17

PowerBall Plus: 09, 19, 21, 23, 28 PB: 11

