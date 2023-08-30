Streaming issues? Report here
Senzo Meyiwa died within minutes of being shot, pathologist tells court

30 August 2023 7:07 AM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Senzo Meyiwa murder
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The pathologist who examined the football star's body gave testimony on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The absence of a blood trail where Senzo Meyiwa was killed was explored by the defence during the questioning of a State witness.

The pathologist who examined the football star's body gave testimony on Tuesday.

Dr Johannes Steenekamp told the court how the gun used to kill Meyiwa was pressed against his chest.

He also said it took seconds or minutes for him to die.

READ MORE:

Five men are being tried for killing the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014 while he was at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

While questioning Steenekamp, the lawyer for the fourth accused, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, looked to establish if a blood trail would have been left as Meyiwa was carried from the house to the hospital.

But Steenekamp told the court that while dripping might have happened, Meyiwa's external bleeding would not have been extensive, as he was bleeding mostly internally.

Nxumalo informed Steenekamp that he was asking his question in light of a theory by the defence that the scene was tampered with, and Meyiwa's blood could have been wiped from the floor.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatleng seemed rather dismissive of Nxumalo's inference.

“You have actually testified that there was no squirting or sprouting of the blood [and] most of the blood was contained within the chest cavity.”

A ballistic expert will take the stand on Wednesday morning.


This article first appeared on EWN : Senzo Meyiwa died within minutes of being shot, pathologist tells court




