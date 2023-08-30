Second man in Maselspoort Resort attack found guilty of attempted murder
JOHANNESBURG - A second white man in the Free State accused of a racial assault on two black teenagers at Maselspoort Resort on Christmas Day last year has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Footage of the racist attack went viral on social media after three white men were seen trying to prevent the teenagers from swimming in a communal pool which they said was reserved for white people only.
The video also showed the men pushing and strangling the boys as well as pulling one's hair and holding the other underwater.
Jakobus Klaasen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was sentenced to two years in prison or a R20,000 fine.
The Free State NPA's Phaladi Shuping: "He was further sentenced to another five years that were wholly suspended for the same charge of attempted murder. He was in addition sentenced to 36 months correctional supervision after he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault."
Meanwhile, Stephanus van der Westhuizen was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a R4,000 fine, while Johan Nel faces charges of common assault and crimen injuria.
This article first appeared on EWN : Second man in Maselspoort Resort attack found guilty of attempted murder
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
