Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 29 August 2023 7:11 PM
Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee t... 29 August 2023 2:12 PM
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared... 29 August 2023 1:22 PM
View all Local
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka. 30 August 2023 6:28 AM
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who... 29 August 2023 3:09 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, speaks about foods to avoid and what we should be eating more of. 30 August 2023 8:00 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 29 August 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 30 August 2023 5:43 AM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation. 29 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes

30 August 2023 8:00 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
processed foods
Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, speaks about foods to avoid and what we should be eating more of.

Two new studies have found that ultra-processed food significantly raises your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa, about what we should be paying attention to. Listen below.

RELATED: HALF OF ALL SOUTH AFRICANS ARE OVERWEIGHT OR OBESE, HERE'S A SOLUTION

Unprocessed or minimally processed foods are whole foods in which the vitamins and nutrients are still intact.

Processed foods are any food that has been altered in some way during preparation.

When foods are highly processed or ultra-processed with many added ingredients such as sugar, salt, fat, and artificial colours or preservatives, they're called ultra-processed foods (UPF).

Ultra-processed foods are made mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats. They may also contain additives like artificial colours and flavours or stabilizers. Examples of these foods are frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs and cold cuts, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes, and salty snacks.

RELATED: 8 FOODS THAT ARE (SURPRISINGLY) GOOD FOR YOU

New studies from China and Australia show that ultra-processed foods raise your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes.

Hussain says that foods sold as environmentally sustainable or "healthy" for you can still have a negative impact on your health, especially if they're processed.

Hussain suggests that consumers be aware of food labels and understand the ingredients and how much ultra-processed ingredients go into the food they might be eating.

RELATED: FORGETFUL? EAT 'MIND' FOODS TO HELP WITH AGE-RELATED MEMORY LOSS AND DEMENTIA

For example, look out for the heart logo on food items - it means that the product is better for your heart health because it's low in added salt, sugars and ultra-processed ingredients, says Hussain.

It's also recommended that you look at how ingredients are ranked on food labels - ingredients right at the top of a food label are typically used the most.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes




30 August 2023 8:00 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
processed foods
Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 29 August 2023

30 August 2023 5:43 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from KFC Canada campaign which offers 'our sincerest apologies to utensils everywhere'

[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise

29 August 2023 8:51 PM

Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Switch Energy Drink's Home Affairs campaign

Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old?

29 August 2023 8:18 PM

The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!

29 August 2023 3:12 PM

Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out...

29 August 2023 3:03 PM

Some people might enjoy a glass of wine at the end of their day, but when does it become a problem?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Screen time is contributing to chronic sleep deprivation in tweens and teens

29 August 2023 2:35 PM

A pediatric sleep expert explains how critical sleep is to kids’ mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pangolin. Photo: Unsplash/Studio Crevettes

Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin

29 August 2023 2:31 PM

The Uber driver faced animal traffickers to save the life of a pregnant pangolin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Season 12 Idols SA contestant Tersius Eathon Kocks who was better known as Terra Cox. Picture credit: Instagram

Fans mourn passing of 'Idols SA' contestant Terra Cox

29 August 2023 1:22 PM

Alton Zakay, an artist, announced Cox's passing on social media on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

English rock band, Oasis. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Will Fresch

Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books?

29 August 2023 12:35 PM

Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Police killings MUST be declared treason' - Popcru

Local

Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby

Sport

DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector

Politics

EWN Highlights

Pupils at KZN school left traumatised after boy mauled by pack of dogs

30 August 2023 9:47 AM

Second man in Maselspoort Resort attack found guilty of attempted murder

30 August 2023 9:27 AM

Bail bid of 2 moms whose children died in shack fire postponed to September

30 August 2023 9:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA