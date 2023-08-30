



Wasanga Mehana speaks to relationship counsellor Nokwanda Dlamini about dating a single dad.

As with any relationship, take your time.

Give yourself room to establish your expectations for the relationship, and give yourself the opportunity to learn about the other person – their needs, beliefs, and values.

With single fathers, you will also have to learn about their children, their routine and the relationship with the mother.

If this means asking how your partner and their child’s mother's relationship ended, don’t be afraid to ask, Dlamini says.

This knowledge will empower you to make the right decision for yourself and communicate how you feel, and what your expectations are for the relationship.

At the end of the day, you are building towards something… It’s important to talk about everything and anything. Nokwanda Dlamini, relationship counselor

She adds that it is important for men to be honest with themselves about what they want from the relationship as well as what they can offer.

This includes finances as well as whether you are looking for your partner to be a mother to your child.

Look further than the initial attraction. You don’t want stress, you don’t want to find yourself trapped in some kind of life that you don’t want. Nokwanda Dlamini, relationship counselor

Dlamini says it is going to be very difficult to move forward in your relationship if both parties cannot agree, let alone communicate about the above-mentioned issues.

This article first appeared on 947 : Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert