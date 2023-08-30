Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia" - tickets go on sale on Thursday, 31 August.
This will be Scott's first official tour since the “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour” in 2021 which ended abruptly after 10 fans were crushed by a raucous crowd and died.
Scott will play his first show for Circus Maximus in Charlotte on 11 October and will continue through North America, ending with a 29 December stop in Toronto.
The tour will also include Scott’s largest headline show to date in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.
Fans have expressed excitement about Scott's upcoming tour and are hoping he extends it to more cities and countries - wouldn't that be nice, Mzansi?
This article first appeared on KFM : Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy
