The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy

30 August 2023 9:50 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Travis Scott
music news
Travis Scott concert

Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia.”

Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia" - tickets go on sale on Thursday, 31 August.

This will be Scott's first official tour since the “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour” in 2021 which ended abruptly after 10 fans were crushed by a raucous crowd and died.

RELATED: [WATCH] FANS CHANT 'STOP THE SHOW' AS TRAVIS SCOTT ASTROFEST SHOW TURNS DEADLY

Scott will play his first show for Circus Maximus in Charlotte on 11 October and will continue through North America, ending with a 29 December stop in Toronto.

RELATED: [WATCH] RAPPER TRAVIS SCOTT CHEERS ON BLACK COFFEE IN IBIZA

The tour will also include Scott’s largest headline show to date in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

RELATED: KEEPING UP WITH BABY NAMES: KYLIE JENNER CHANGES SON'S NAME 16 MONTHS POST BIRTH

Fans have expressed excitement about Scott's upcoming tour and are hoping he extends it to more cities and countries - wouldn't that be nice, Mzansi?


This article first appeared on KFM : Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy




