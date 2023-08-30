South Africans clap back at local store for renaming samoosas to golden pockets
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending news including South Africans clapping back at a local retailer for calling the humble samoosa a "golden pocket".
Skip to 7.33 for this one.
Samoosas are deep-fried triangles filled with various savoury (and sometimes sweet) fillings like mince, chicken, cheese and corn, potato, vegetables, chocolate, and a crowd favourite - cheesy jalapeno and butter chicken (yes, the latter is a trendy delicious flavour).
The savoury snack is usually served at gatherings as part of a platter with pies, spring rolls and sausage rolls or eaten during Ramadan when Muslims break their fast... but it's generally enjoyed cross-culturally and appreciated for its deliciousness at any time of the day, month or year.
RELATED: BEST OF THE CAPE WINNERS 2023
The humble samoosa made its way to Mzansi and assimilated itself into the Cape Malay culture when the Dutch settlers brought Indians, Malayasians and Indonesians into the country to work as slaves who brought these crispy deep-fried triangles to life.
So, the humble samoosa has a rich historic and cultural significance in the country... that's why some South Africans are clapping back at a popular grocery retailer for renaming samoosas to "golden pockets".
Online users have shamed the renaming calling it "sacrilege.'
But Friedman reports that the supplier of the "golden pockets" told another interviewer that the pockets are not meant to be samoosas because they're made with vetkoek dough, not "samoosa blare" as samoosa connoisseurs would expect.
RELATED: SECRET TO MAKING GREAT CAPE MALAY DALTJIES, CURRY AND MORE - FROM FATIMA SYDOW
The golden pockets are also filled with unique fillings like ham and cheese and boerewors so it was never meant to be a samoosa, it just looks like one, says the supplier.
RELATED: WEIRD FOOD COMBOS THAT KFM LISTENERS SWEAR TASTE AMAZING
Overall, just don't mess with the samoosa.
These triangles are in other cultures but don't mess with the samoosa.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africans clap back at local store for renaming samoosas to golden pockets
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Green_peas_samosa.JPG
More from Lifestyle
With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement?
Parts of the world are facing issues with an ageing population and demands to extend the retirement age.Read More
Two entrepreneurs give learners a ‘fighting chance’ with edu-app
Kagisho Masae and Lesego Finger founded Matric Live, an educational app for grade 10 to 12 learners.Read More
C'est la cheap? Experience Paris on a budget and save (some) Randelas
The city of love, lights and fashion can leave you with an empty wallet - here's how to experience Paris on a budget.Read More
Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert
Nokwanda Dlamini (relationship counsellor) recommends taking your time with any relationship.Read More
Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes
Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, speaks about foods to avoid and what we should be eating more of.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 29 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise
Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.Read More
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old?
The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?Read More
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves
Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.Read More