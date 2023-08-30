South Africans clap back for renaming samoosas





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending news including South Africans clapping back at a local retailer for calling the humble samoosa a "golden pocket".

Skip to 7.33 for this one.

Samoosas are deep-fried triangles filled with various savoury (and sometimes sweet) fillings like mince, chicken, cheese and corn, potato, vegetables, chocolate, and a crowd favourite - cheesy jalapeno and butter chicken (yes, the latter is a trendy delicious flavour).

The savoury snack is usually served at gatherings as part of a platter with pies, spring rolls and sausage rolls or eaten during Ramadan when Muslims break their fast... but it's generally enjoyed cross-culturally and appreciated for its deliciousness at any time of the day, month or year.

RELATED: BEST OF THE CAPE WINNERS 2023

The humble samoosa made its way to Mzansi and assimilated itself into the Cape Malay culture when the Dutch settlers brought Indians, Malayasians and Indonesians into the country to work as slaves who brought these crispy deep-fried triangles to life.

So, the humble samoosa has a rich historic and cultural significance in the country... that's why some South Africans are clapping back at a popular grocery retailer for renaming samoosas to "golden pockets".

Online users have shamed the renaming calling it "sacrilege.'

But Friedman reports that the supplier of the "golden pockets" told another interviewer that the pockets are not meant to be samoosas because they're made with vetkoek dough, not "samoosa blare" as samoosa connoisseurs would expect.

RELATED: SECRET TO MAKING GREAT CAPE MALAY DALTJIES, CURRY AND MORE - FROM FATIMA SYDOW

The golden pockets are also filled with unique fillings like ham and cheese and boerewors so it was never meant to be a samoosa, it just looks like one, says the supplier.

RELATED: WEIRD FOOD COMBOS THAT KFM LISTENERS SWEAR TASTE AMAZING

Overall, just don't mess with the samoosa.

These triangles are in other cultures but don't mess with the samoosa. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africans clap back for renaming samoosas