South Africans clap back for renaming samoosas
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending news including South Africans clapping back at a local retailer for calling the humble samoosa a "golden pocket".
Skip to 7.33 for this one.
Samoosas are deep-fried triangles filled with various savoury (and sometimes sweet) fillings like mince, chicken, cheese and corn, potato, vegetables, chocolate, and a crowd favourite - cheesy jalapeno and butter chicken (yes, the latter is a trendy delicious flavour).
The savoury snack is usually served at gatherings as part of a platter with pies, spring rolls and sausage rolls or eaten during Ramadan when Muslims break their fast... but it's generally enjoyed cross-culturally and appreciated for its deliciousness at any time of the day, month or year.
RELATED: BEST OF THE CAPE WINNERS 2023
The humble samoosa made its way to Mzansi and assimilated itself into the Cape Malay culture when the Dutch settlers brought Indians, Malayasians and Indonesians into the country to work as slaves who brought these crispy deep-fried triangles to life.
So, the humble samoosa has a rich historic and cultural significance in the country... that's why some South Africans are clapping back at a popular grocery retailer for renaming samoosas to "golden pockets".
Online users have shamed the renaming calling it "sacrilege.'
But Friedman reports that the supplier of the "golden pockets" told another interviewer that the pockets are not meant to be samoosas because they're made with vetkoek dough, not "samoosa blare" as samoosa connoisseurs would expect.
RELATED: SECRET TO MAKING GREAT CAPE MALAY DALTJIES, CURRY AND MORE - FROM FATIMA SYDOW
The golden pockets are also filled with unique fillings like ham and cheese and boerewors so it was never meant to be a samoosa, it just looks like one, says the supplier.
RELATED: WEIRD FOOD COMBOS THAT KFM LISTENERS SWEAR TASTE AMAZING
Overall, just don't mess with the samoosa.
These triangles are in other cultures but don't mess with the samoosa.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africans clap back for renaming samoosas
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Green_peas_samosa.JPG
More from Lifestyle
Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study
A new study has revealed that air pollution is even more damaging to our health than smoking.Read More
Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?
Recent research suggests blood vessels are the key to why fingers and toes turn pruney and pale after being submerged for a while.Read More
South Africa’s traditional medicines should be used in modern health care
Pharmacist Zelna Booth believes integrating traditional medicine practices into modern healthcare can increase treatment options and provide better healthcare.Read More
Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder
Marc Wachsberger (Capital Hotels & Apartments founder) gives an update on the tourism industry, post the pandemic.Read More
It's official, short naps of 20-30 min are encouraged and good for your health!
Short naps can improve memory, increase productivity, reduce stress and promote a healthier heart.Read More
Outa urges motorists to make use of RTIA’s temporary lift on licence renewals
It's unlawful to block people from renewing their licences, say Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.Read More
SPCA continues to give a voice to the voiceless as team wins dog neglect case
On the 25th of August, a woman was arrested following a distressing incident involving an unwanted dog named Rockxy.Read More
With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement?
Parts of the world are facing issues with an ageing population and demands to extend the retirement age.Read More
Two entrepreneurs give learners a ‘fighting chance’ with edu-app
Kagisho Masae and Lesego Finger founded Matric Live, an educational app for grade 10 to 12 learners.Read More