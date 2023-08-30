Two entrepreneurs give learners a ‘fighting chance’ with edu-app

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cele urges police officers to ACT FIRST as 'criminals rage war against Saps' Police Minister Bheki Cele urged police officers to 'be the first to act' and to use 'proportional force' in the line of duty. 30 August 2023 9:47 AM
[LISTEN] Prasa CEO on state of rail: 'A recovery build is fully underway' In 2016, there were 700 000 daily trips. Today there are only 50 000. 30 August 2023 8:41 AM
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 29 August 2023 7:11 PM
View all Local
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications [LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision. 30 August 2023 10:27 AM
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka. 30 August 2023 6:28 AM
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
View all Politics
How Quro Medical Aims To Pioneer Africa's First and Largest Virtual Hospital Using technology for the greater good and making healthcare that much more accessible. That's Quro Medical. 30 August 2023 9:26 AM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Business
With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement? Parts of the world are facing issues with an ageing population and demands to extend the retirement age. 30 August 2023 11:31 AM
Two entrepreneurs give learners a ‘fighting chance’ with edu-app Kagisho Masae and Lesego Finger founded Matric Live, an educational app for grade 10 to 12 learners. 30 August 2023 10:56 AM
South Africans clap back at local store for renaming samoosas to golden pockets Please, who did this and what in the samoosa-gate is going on here? 30 August 2023 10:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog set to release new single at 73-years-old Fältskog, one of the original members of the legendary Swedish group ABBA is planning to release new music after 10 years. 30 August 2023 11:21 AM
Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia.” 30 August 2023 9:50 AM
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Two entrepreneurs give learners a ‘fighting chance’ with edu-app

30 August 2023 10:56 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Matric Live

Kagisho Masae and Lesego Finger founded Matric Live, an educational app for grade 10 to 12 learners.

Wasanga Mehana speaks to Kagisho Masae and Lesego Finger about how they founded Matric Live.

Matric Live is a learning app for grades 10 to 12 that makes learning contextual, allowing learners to work with visuals and not just theory.

The idea for the education app was born from their personal experiences from the township.

I’m from that kind of household where my parents literally left it all on the floor for my sister and I to get opportunities, the opportunities they didn’t get.

Kagisho Masae, co-founder – Matric Live

Finger always had an interest in coding, which turned into game-making when his family got him a laptop.

Upon seeing his grandmother’s entrepreneurial skills in action, the 15-year-old decided to sell his games.

The knowledge and skills provided him with additional resources when he was in matric, resources that many learners did not have.

When I finished my matric I was like wait, let me build an app for learners that can provide them with the resources that I wish I had when I was doing my matric.

Lesego Finger, co-founder – Matric Live

RELATED: Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry

While Finger established the concept for the Matric Live in 2017, he was only working on it part-time.

Masae came on board in 2019 to integrate the work and vision he already had for the edu-tech space.

Fast forward four years, the response has been phenomenal with over 270,000 active users, a majority of which are in matric.

Do they [learners] have all the tools to be future-proof? We can’t guarantee that. However, we are giving them a fighting chance at the very least.

Kagisho Masae, co-founder – Matric Live

To find out more about the app, visit the Matric Live website here.

RELATED: Lekau Sehoana talks poverty, going sober & Drip Footwear billboards

Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion.




30 August 2023 10:56 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Matric Live

More from Lifestyle

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement?

30 August 2023 11:31 AM

Parts of the world are facing issues with an ageing population and demands to extend the retirement age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons by Dharmadhyaksha

South Africans clap back at local store for renaming samoosas to golden pockets

30 August 2023 10:45 AM

Please, who did this and what in the samoosa-gate is going on here?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Getfunky

C'est la cheap? Experience Paris on a budget and save (some) Randelas

30 August 2023 9:18 AM

The city of love, lights and fashion can leave you with an empty wallet - here's how to experience Paris on a budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: piksel / 123rf

Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert

30 August 2023 9:12 AM

Nokwanda Dlamini (relationship counsellor) recommends taking your time with any relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes

30 August 2023 8:00 AM

Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, speaks about foods to avoid and what we should be eating more of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 29 August 2023

30 August 2023 5:43 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from KFC Canada campaign which offers 'our sincerest apologies to utensils everywhere'

[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise

29 August 2023 8:51 PM

Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Switch Energy Drink's Home Affairs campaign

Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old?

29 August 2023 8:18 PM

The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!

29 August 2023 3:12 PM

Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications

Local Politics

Senzo Meyiwa died within minutes of being shot, pathologist tells court

Local

Second man in Maselspoort Resort attack found guilty of attempted murder

Local

EWN Highlights

Opposition parties call on Lesufi to address rising crime rate in Gauteng

30 August 2023 12:29 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Ballistics expert expected to take stand on Wednesday

30 August 2023 11:58 AM

Prasa keen to get more South Africans using trains again

30 August 2023 11:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA