Two entrepreneurs give learners a ‘fighting chance’ with edu-app
Wasanga Mehana speaks to Kagisho Masae and Lesego Finger about how they founded Matric Live.
Matric Live is a learning app for grades 10 to 12 that makes learning contextual, allowing learners to work with visuals and not just theory.
The idea for the education app was born from their personal experiences from the township.
I’m from that kind of household where my parents literally left it all on the floor for my sister and I to get opportunities, the opportunities they didn’t get.Kagisho Masae, co-founder – Matric Live
Finger always had an interest in coding, which turned into game-making when his family got him a laptop.
Upon seeing his grandmother’s entrepreneurial skills in action, the 15-year-old decided to sell his games.
The knowledge and skills provided him with additional resources when he was in matric, resources that many learners did not have.
When I finished my matric I was like wait, let me build an app for learners that can provide them with the resources that I wish I had when I was doing my matric.Lesego Finger, co-founder – Matric Live
While Finger established the concept for the Matric Live in 2017, he was only working on it part-time.
Masae came on board in 2019 to integrate the work and vision he already had for the edu-tech space.
Fast forward four years, the response has been phenomenal with over 270,000 active users, a majority of which are in matric.
Do they [learners] have all the tools to be future-proof? We can’t guarantee that. However, we are giving them a fighting chance at the very least.Kagisho Masae, co-founder – Matric Live
To find out more about the app, visit the Matric Live website here.
Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/student-cheating-during-an-exam-7092516/
