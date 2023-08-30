Streaming issues? Report here
Outa urges motorists to make use of RTIA’s temporary lift on licence renewals

30 August 2023 12:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
It's unlawful to block people from renewing their licences, say Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.

Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) has temporarily lifted its order blocking drivers from renewing licence discs and cards.

The lift comes while RTIA investigates allegations of administrative flaws and other issues pertaining to the block.

Car licence / Picture: Supplied
Car licence / Picture: Supplied

Outa encourages motorists to take advantage of this, adding that the renewal of licences cannot be blocked by outstanding Aarto infringement notices according to the law.

If this is the case, the organisation says it should be reported to RTIA and Outa immediately.

While Outa doesn't condone motorists not paying their fines, they add that once the investigation is completed, all of the fines that have not been processed correctly need to be removed.

The time frame as to how long the block will be lifted is unknown.

It's unlawful to block people from renewing their licences.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO – Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




