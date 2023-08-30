[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life
Lester Kiewit interviews Johannesburg filmmaker, Christopher Grant Harvey, about his latest short film, “Lunch with Hitler”.
It’s a story that remained unknown until 2013.
That year, 95-year-old Margot Woelk claimed she was one of 15 young women selected in 1942 who were forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to ensure that it wasn’t poisoned and safe for consumption.
Since her story was revealed, there have been two novels, a play and now Harvey has put his own twist on it with a short 8-minute film.
Shot entirely in German, filmed in Pretoria, written and directed by Harvey and brought together by South crew members, the short film has been nominated for a South African Film and Television Award (Safta).
Watch the film below:
I thought it was a very strong human story. There was a lot that I connected with.Christopher Grant Harvey, Writer and Director – “Lunch with Hitler”
It can be enjoyed by everyone.Christopher Grant Harvey, Writer and Director – “Lunch with Hitler”
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life
Source : YouTube screenshot: Christopher Grant Harvey
