Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT





JOHANNESBURG - Axed African National Congress (ANC) leader, Ace Magashule, has announced the formation of his new political party named African Congress for Transformation (ACT).

The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.

He's roped in former Hawks head, Berning Ntlemeza, and a number of ANC councillors to join his movement.

Magashule was expelled from the ANC in June this year after he failed to make representations to the national disciplinary committee on why his membership shouldn’t be revoked.

Magashule said several leaders from different political parties would be announced in the coming months. He was expelled from the ANC two months ago.

Magashule finally shared with the country the next chapter of his political life after being booted out of the ANC.

His launch accompanied by a handful of supporters at an eatery on Soweto’s popular Vilakazi Street unveiled a logo showing colours similar to the ANC’s green, black and gold with sprinklings of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s red.

Magashule said he would be an alternative to the governing ANC.

He’s accusing his former party of abandoning some of its core values. However, Magashule said he continued to engage with some in the ANC.

Magashule said he’s also keen for ACT to rub shoulders with “like-minded” parties ahead of the elections.

“This new party is going to work with all progressive strictures, and in October we will go to a conference and unveil our manifesto, and you will see the leadership of this organisation.”

Magashule has also dismissed claims that he had plans to join the EFF following his expulsion from the ANC.

#Magashule says they’ve informed their friends across the continent & BRICS countries about their new party. He says ANC comrades have invited them to attend a cadres assembly in the Vaal ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2023

#Magashule… okay the party’s official name: African Congress for Transformation pic.twitter.com/h6Wji0fV76 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2023

#Magashule: we’ve decided not to talk about the ANC, ANC leaders… yes we are disgruntled because the ANC has sold out. He says there are good leaders in the ANC, they still interact with them ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2023

#Magashule: we are going to act, our name is act, we going to implement ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2023

#Magashule says ARETA was meant to be a “non-profit but it took the direction it took” ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT