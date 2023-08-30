Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT

30 August 2023 12:12 PM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Ace Magashule
African Congress for Transformation ACT

The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed African National Congress (ANC) leader, Ace Magashule, has announced the formation of his new political party named African Congress for Transformation (ACT).

The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.

He's roped in former Hawks head, Berning Ntlemeza, and a number of ANC councillors to join his movement.

Magashule was expelled from the ANC in June this year after he failed to make representations to the national disciplinary committee on why his membership shouldn’t be revoked.

Magashule said several leaders from different political parties would be announced in the coming months. He was expelled from the ANC two months ago.

Magashule finally shared with the country the next chapter of his political life after being booted out of the ANC.

His launch accompanied by a handful of supporters at an eatery on Soweto’s popular Vilakazi Street unveiled a logo showing colours similar to the ANC’s green, black and gold with sprinklings of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s red.

Magashule said he would be an alternative to the governing ANC.

He’s accusing his former party of abandoning some of its core values. However, Magashule said he continued to engage with some in the ANC.

Magashule said he’s also keen for ACT to rub shoulders with “like-minded” parties ahead of the elections.

“This new party is going to work with all progressive strictures, and in October we will go to a conference and unveil our manifesto, and you will see the leadership of this organisation.”

Magashule has also dismissed claims that he had plans to join the EFF following his expulsion from the ANC.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
