‘Our work needs to speak for us as an institution’ - Acting Public Protector





Clement Manyathela speaks with Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.

Gcaleka has served as the deputy public protector since 2019 and has been the acting public protector since June last year.

She took over the position after Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended a little over a year ago.

While Gcaleka received support from most of the parliamentary committee established to find the next head of the Chapter 9 institution, the vote was not unanimous.

The DA, the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus did not support her endorsement as they believed there are some issues around her impartiality.

In her time as acting Public Protector, Gcaleka released a controversial report on Phala Phala where she cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any ethical wrongdoing.

She says that one of the things she has noticed about the institution is that it lacks training, learning and development.

In addition to this, she says that the law has developed since the institution was developed and they need to develop with it to deal with the core issues.

If she is appointed as the next Public Protector, Gcaleka says that it is essential that the institution is credible, ethical and has integrity in its investigations to ensure that there is public trust in the office.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Photo: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN

It is our work that needs to speak for us as an institution. Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, Acting Public Protector

We need to capacitate the team to be so resilient that even if as a leader of the institution I go astray, they need to be able to stand with integrity and stand by the truth. Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, Acting Public Protector

