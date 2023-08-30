Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
Research from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) has found that air pollution is “the greatest threat to public health.”
RELATED: Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers
Emissions from cars, industrial emissions and wildfires are being linked to a number of lung diseases and other health conditions.
South Asia is the most affected as countries in the region have some of the highest levels of air pollution.
RELATED: Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air
On average, air pollution is reducing people’s life expectancy by roughly 2,3 years.
I suppose their argument is that governments should be taking the guidelines more seriously and trying to work out ways to reduce pollution.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?
Recent research suggests blood vessels are the key to why fingers and toes turn pruney and pale after being submerged for a while.Read More
South Africa’s traditional medicines should be used in modern health care
Pharmacist Zelna Booth believes integrating traditional medicine practices into modern healthcare can increase treatment options and provide better healthcare.Read More
Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder
Marc Wachsberger (Capital Hotels & Apartments founder) gives an update on the tourism industry, post the pandemic.Read More
It's official, short naps of 20-30 min are encouraged and good for your health!
Short naps can improve memory, increase productivity, reduce stress and promote a healthier heart.Read More
Outa urges motorists to make use of RTIA’s temporary lift on licence renewals
It's unlawful to block people from renewing their licences, say Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.Read More
SPCA continues to give a voice to the voiceless as team wins dog neglect case
On the 25th of August, a woman was arrested following a distressing incident involving an unwanted dog named Rockxy.Read More
With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement?
Parts of the world are facing issues with an ageing population and demands to extend the retirement age.Read More
Two entrepreneurs give learners a ‘fighting chance’ with edu-app
Kagisho Masae and Lesego Finger founded Matric Live, an educational app for grade 10 to 12 learners.Read More
South Africans clap back for renaming samoosas
Please, who did this and what in the samoosa-gate is going on here?Read More