Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NSRI urges public to be cautious on the coastline during full moon period The super Blue Moon Spring tide coming over 30 and 31 August can bring dangerous changes in tide patterns. 30 August 2023 2:29 PM
‘Our work needs to speak for us as an institution’ - Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has been nominated to be the next Public Protector by a parliamentary committee. 30 August 2023 1:36 PM
Outa urges motorists to make use of RTIA’s temporary lift on licence renewals It's unlawful to block people from renewing their licences, say Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa. 30 August 2023 12:09 PM
View all Local
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday. 30 August 2023 12:12 PM
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications [LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision. 30 August 2023 10:27 AM
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka. 30 August 2023 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder Marc Wachsberger (Capital Hotels & Apartments founder) gives an update on the tourism industry, post the pandemic. 30 August 2023 12:24 PM
With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement? Parts of the world are facing issues with an ageing population and demands to extend the retirement age. 30 August 2023 11:31 AM
How Quro Medical Aims To Pioneer Africa's First and Largest Virtual Hospital Using technology for the greater good and making healthcare that much more accessible. That's Quro Medical. 30 August 2023 9:26 AM
View all Business
Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study A new study has revealed that air pollution is even more damaging to our health than smoking. 30 August 2023 1:49 PM
Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim? Recent research suggests blood vessels are the key to why fingers and toes turn pruney and pale after being submerged for a while. 30 August 2023 1:43 PM
South Africa’s traditional medicines should be used in modern health care Pharmacist Zelna Booth believes integrating traditional medicine practices into modern healthcare can increase treatment options a... 30 August 2023 1:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned. 30 August 2023 2:02 PM
Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album! Zoid's 10th studio album drops Friday, 1 September. 30 August 2023 1:55 PM
ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog set to release new single at 73-years-old Fältskog, one of the original members of the legendary Swedish group ABBA is planning to release new music after 10 years. 30 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?

30 August 2023 1:43 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?

Recent research suggests blood vessels are the key to why fingers and toes turn pruney and pale after being submerged for a while.

Why do fingers and toes get wrinkly and change colour after a dip in a pool or a bath? – Raymond Y, age 12, Bothell, Washington

Article by Guy German, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Binghamton University at the State University of New York.

Skin is an awesome and weird organ. As the body’s biggest organ, it does a lot to look after you, protecting you from the outside world of sunlight, harsh chemicals, nasty germs and severe cold.

And it does all this while keeping water inside your body and enabling the sense of touch.

I’m a biomedical engineer. My research team and I try to better understand the mechanics and function of soft biological tissues.

We know skin wrinkles as you get older or when you pinch it between two fingers. But it’s been somewhat of a mystery why skin gets wrinkly and even sometimes changes color after you take a leisurely bath or spend too long in the swimming pool.

Often people assume that these wrinkles form because the skin absorbs water, which makes it swell up and buckle. To be honest, I did too for a long time.

But researchers back in the 1930s discovered that in people with nerve damage in their fingers, the post-bath wrinkles didn’t form. Wrinkly fingers can’t just be due to water absorption then, or this would be a universal phenomenon, no matter how well your nerves are or aren’t working.

So, if it isn’t swelling due to water, then what is behind pruny fingers and toes after a long swim? Scientists have recently discovered what they think is the answer.

A nerve signal for narrower blood vessels

To explain what is happening, first you need to know a bit about the autonomic nervous system – the involuntary part of how your body works.

Functions like breathing, blinking, your heart pumping or your pupils constricting in the sun all happen without your needing to consciously control them, thanks to the autonomic nervous system.

It also automatically controls the expansion and contraction of your blood vessels.

Typically, temperature, medications or what you eat or drink can cause your blood vessels to expand or contract.

Think of how your skin may flush of its own accord when you go out into a hot day, exercise or even blush.

This contraction of your blood vessels is also what causes the skin to wrinkle after a lengthy swim.

When your hands and feet come into contact with water for more than a few minutes, the sweat ducts in your skin open, allowing water to flow into the skin tissue.

This added water decreases the proportion of salt inside the skin.

Nerve fibers send a message about lower salt levels to your brain, and the autonomic nervous system responds by constricting the blood vessels.

The narrowing of the blood vessels causes the overall volume of skin to reduce, puckering the skin into these distinct wrinkle patterns.

It’s like how a dried-out grape becomes a wrinkled raisin – it’s lost more volume than surface area.

This constriction of blood vessels also causes the skin to become paler – it’s the opposite of what happens when your skin gets redder when you get into a really hot bath, due to your blood vessels dilating.

The color change is a little more obvious in people with lighter complexions.

With nerve damage, this constriction doesn’t occur.

The blood vessels never get a message to narrow, so the wrinkles never happen even if you stay in the bath for a really long time.

An advantage to wrinkled fingers or toes

But does this skin wrinkling-when-wet serve any purpose?

Researchers have found that wrinkled skin has added grip underwater in comparison to unwrinkled skin.

Better grip lets you grasp objects more firmly. It makes walking along an underwater surface easier, with less likelihood of slipping.

I think this is a fantastic feature to have evolved over time.

My research team and I have performed studies to look at changes in skin structure and function with prolonged immersion in water, but not to study wrinkles.

We’re interested in skin analyses that can be done to help forensic investigators after a crime or disaster.

We also want to learn more about immersion foot syndromes – skin injuries caused by working in wet environments for long periods.

They tend to affect military personal, or farmers whose crops grow in flooded fields, such as rice paddies.

Prolonged immersion in water makes skin more likely to break, but this weakening can take weeks to occur.

Just don’t stay in the swimming pool too long and your pruny digits will go back to normal once you’ve dried off.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation


This article first appeared on 947 : Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?




30 August 2023 1:43 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pixabay.com

Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study

30 August 2023 1:49 PM

A new study has revealed that air pollution is even more damaging to our health than smoking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/jun yang

South Africa’s traditional medicines should be used in modern health care

30 August 2023 1:39 PM

Pharmacist Zelna Booth believes integrating traditional medicine practices into modern healthcare can increase treatment options and provide better healthcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© torwai/123rf.com

Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder

30 August 2023 12:24 PM

Marc Wachsberger (Capital Hotels & Apartments founder) gives an update on the tourism industry, post the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's official, short naps of 20-30 min are encouraged and good for your health!

30 August 2023 12:12 PM

Short naps can improve memory, increase productivity, reduce stress and promote a healthier heart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car licence / Picture: Supplied

Outa urges motorists to make use of RTIA’s temporary lift on licence renewals

30 August 2023 12:09 PM

It's unlawful to block people from renewing their licences, say Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Facebook page

SPCA continues to give a voice to the voiceless as team wins dog neglect case

30 August 2023 11:59 AM

On the 25th of August, a woman was arrested following a distressing incident involving an unwanted dog named Rockxy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement?

30 August 2023 11:31 AM

Parts of the world are facing issues with an ageing population and demands to extend the retirement age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/RDNE Stock project

Two entrepreneurs give learners a ‘fighting chance’ with edu-app

30 August 2023 10:56 AM

Kagisho Masae and Lesego Finger founded Matric Live, an educational app for grade 10 to 12 learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons by Dharmadhyaksha

South Africans clap back for renaming samoosas

30 August 2023 10:45 AM

Please, who did this and what in the samoosa-gate is going on here?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Getfunky

C'est la cheap? Experience Paris on a budget and save (some) Randelas

30 August 2023 9:18 AM

The city of love, lights and fashion can leave you with an empty wallet - here's how to experience Paris on a budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT

Politics

ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog set to release new single at 73-years-old

Entertainment

Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Day 2 of Magudumana’s bail hearing marred by delays

30 August 2023 4:04 PM

Tshwane calls on national intelligence to assist with Samwu strike

30 August 2023 3:50 PM

City of Tshwane institutes 'no work, no pay' rule due to Samwu strike

30 August 2023 3:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA