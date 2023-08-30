



Karen Zoid chatted to Carl Wastie on The Flash Drive about her upcoming album and gave Kfm 94.5 an exclusive first play of her single "Hold You" which officially drops 1 September.

Zoid says "Hold You" is a musicians anthem because "we'll do anything for love, that's why we do what we do."

The critically acclaimed singer says that "Hold You" is a love song which was written for a lover, wishing you could stop time just to be with them or get a feeling from your person that everything will be okay because their embrace comforts you in more than one way.

Of course, the song, like Zoid, is FIRE... and we can't wait to hear the rest of the album.

Pre-save the album, here!

Take a look at some moments with Carl and Karen (cute) below.

This article first appeared on KFM : Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album!