NSRI urges public to be cautious on the coastline during full moon period
Mandy Wiener interviews Craig Lambinon, the National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson (skip to 37:41).
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has put out a statement urging the public to be cautious around the coastline during the full moon Spring tide over 30 and 31 August.
During the Spring tide, the high tide is higher than normal while the low tide is lower than normal.
Due to the possibility of rip currents being heightened, the NSRI is urging bathers, coastal hikers, boaters, sailors and paddlers to be extra cautious.
RELATED: It’s never too late to learn to swim, NSRI offers free survival lessons
We do notice that there are more drowning accidents from bathers caught in rip currents during a Spring tide.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson – National Sea Rescue Institute
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NSRI urges public to be cautious on the coastline during full moon period
Source : Wikimedia Commons: alyssa BLACK
More from Local
100% Female workforce powers up Africa through solar Ener-G
Rene Salmon, Production Manager at Ener-G-Africa Cape Town speaks about the company's 100% women-run workforce.Read More
‘Our work needs to speak for us as an institution’ - Acting Public Protector
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has been nominated to be the next Public Protector by a parliamentary committee.Read More
Outa urges motorists to make use of RTIA’s temporary lift on licence renewals
It's unlawful to block people from renewing their licences, say Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.Read More
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications
[LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision.Read More
Cele urges police officers to ACT FIRST as 'criminals rage war against Saps'
Police Minister Bheki Cele urged police officers to 'be the first to act' and to use 'proportional force' in the line of duty.Read More
[LISTEN] Prasa CEO on state of rail: 'A recovery build is fully underway'
In 2016, there were 700 000 daily trips. Today there are only 50 000.Read More
Second man in Maselspoort Resort attack found guilty of attempted murder
Footage of the racist attack went viral on social media after three white men were seen trying to prevent the teenagers from swimming in a communal pool which they said was reserved for white people only.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa died within minutes of being shot, pathologist tells court
The pathologist who examined the football star's body gave testimony on Tuesday.Read More
'Police killings MUST be declared treason' - Popcru
The South African Police Service is calling on the government to give urgent attention to the killing of police officers.Read More