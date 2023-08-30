NSRI urges public to be cautious on the coastline during full moon period





Mandy Wiener interviews Craig Lambinon, the National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson (skip to 37:41).

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has put out a statement urging the public to be cautious around the coastline during the full moon Spring tide over 30 and 31 August.

During the Spring tide, the high tide is higher than normal while the low tide is lower than normal.

Due to the possibility of rip currents being heightened, the NSRI is urging bathers, coastal hikers, boaters, sailors and paddlers to be extra cautious.

Super Blue Moon Spring Tide coming over 30th and 31st August / Wikimedia Commons: alyssa BLACK

We do notice that there are more drowning accidents from bathers caught in rip currents during a Spring tide. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson – National Sea Rescue Institute

