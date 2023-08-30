Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year. 30 August 2023 8:31 PM
100% Female workforce powers up Africa through solar Ener-G Rene Salmon, Production Manager at Ener-G-Africa Cape Town speaks about the company's 100% women-run workforce. 30 August 2023 2:53 PM
NSRI urges public to be cautious on the coastline during full moon period The super Blue Moon Spring tide coming over 30 and 31 August can bring dangerous changes in tide patterns. 30 August 2023 2:29 PM
View all Local
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday. 30 August 2023 12:12 PM
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications [LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision. 30 August 2023 10:27 AM
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka. 30 August 2023 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
SA's Aspen invests big in partnerships with global companies 'We've called it right' - The Money Show interviews CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's year-end results. 30 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all Business
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
Are plant-based foods over processed? Many people have been choosing to move towards a more plant-based diet for health and sustainability reasons. 30 August 2023 5:43 PM
The epidemic of bullying: 'We do not live in a kind world right now' Bullying often takes our minds to the playground, but bullies can follow us throughout our lives. 30 August 2023 4:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned. 30 August 2023 2:02 PM
Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album! Zoid's 10th studio album drops Friday, 1 September. 30 August 2023 1:55 PM
ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog set to release new single at 73-years-old Fältskog, one of the original members of the legendary Swedish group ABBA is planning to release new music after 10 years. 30 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
View all World
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft

30 August 2023 7:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Victor Kgomoeswana
Nigeria oil
oil theft
oil refinery
oil bunkering

Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.

Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com
Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com

In Nigeria's ongoing battle to stop the illegal oil business, its army swooped on an illegal refinery in Delta state this week.

Troops reportedly destroyed eight ovens used for illegal refining, and 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil.

The country is the biggest producer in Africa and lost oil revenue costs it billions of dollars every year.

RELATED: Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets more detail from Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.

Two years ago already the estimates were that Nigeria was losing over $6 billion every year to the illegal oil business Kgomoeswana says.

It's the top oil producer in Africa, but because of the perception of inequity or the perception of the lack of resource nationalism there's a lot of oil bumpering... where rebels, if I may call them that, just go about punching holes into the pipelines and helping themselves to the oil.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

A lot of oil gets sold illegally. It gets stolen and it gets shipped overseas but some of it was also being refined in illegal refineries.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Kgomoeswana says the refinery in Warri, Delta State, is one of at least ten illegal refineries that have been found and destroyed or disabled.

It's also vital for the government to eliminate these illegal refineries to ensure that legitimate businesses can actually do business, he adds.

As an example, Kgomoeswana cites the Dangote Refinery owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, which was inaugurated in May this year.

It's expected to deliver 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) once in full operation.

Nigeria is in the process of removing fuel subsidies that were introduced in the 1970s.

This is all part of creating a regulatory environment where people like Dangote can invest knowing that their business is not going to be diluted or hampered by illegal operations.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Scroll up to listen to Kgomoeswana on Africa Business Focus


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft




30 August 2023 7:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Victor Kgomoeswana
Nigeria oil
oil theft
oil refinery
oil bunkering

More from Business

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can

30 August 2023 8:42 PM

The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Nissan vehicle is covered with a ribbon at the Mark White Nissan dealership in Fourways, Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases

30 August 2023 8:31 PM

Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO

30 August 2023 7:35 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Assortment of pharmaceutical drugs @ phattana/123rf.com

SA's Aspen invests big in partnerships with global companies

30 August 2023 7:03 PM

'We've called it right' - The Money Show interviews CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

koi88/123rf

100% Female workforce powers up Africa through solar Ener-G

30 August 2023 2:53 PM

Rene Salmon, Production Manager at Ener-G-Africa Cape Town speaks about the company's 100% women-run workforce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© torwai/123rf.com

Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder

30 August 2023 12:24 PM

Marc Wachsberger (Capital Hotels & Apartments founder) gives an update on the tourism industry, post the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement?

30 August 2023 11:31 AM

Parts of the world are facing issues with an ageing population and demands to extend the retirement age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Quro Medical Aims To Pioneer Africa's First and Largest Virtual Hospital

30 August 2023 9:26 AM

Using technology for the greater good and making healthcare that much more accessible. That's Quro Medical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hishaam Emeran, Prasa CEO. Images: Supplied

[LISTEN] Prasa CEO on state of rail: 'A recovery build is fully underway'

30 August 2023 8:41 AM

In 2016, there were 700 000 daily trips. Today there are only 50 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from KFC Canada campaign which offers 'our sincerest apologies to utensils everywhere'

[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise

29 August 2023 8:51 PM

Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

© mrorange002/123rf.com

Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed?

29 August 2023 11:14 AM

A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws

24 August 2023 9:32 AM

Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected

22 August 2023 12:16 PM

Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Loftus stadium for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy

21 August 2023 1:13 PM

Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: jorono from Pixabay

Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum

15 August 2023 1:01 PM

Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion

10 August 2023 12:57 PM

Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mycteria / 123rf.com

Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria

8 August 2023 2:57 PM

This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe 2023 elections/ Pexels: Element5 Digital

HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news'

8 August 2023 12:16 PM

Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country

3 August 2023 11:47 AM

Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grungy Niger flag. Picture: Pixabay.com

Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention

2 August 2023 10:28 AM

On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will intervene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa’s traditional medicines should be used in modern health care

Lifestyle

Money Smart Week SA is promoting financial literacy across the country

Lifestyle

Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Former ANC Secretary-General Magashule unveils a new political party ACT

30 August 2023 9:38 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Ushikishi lwebheyili kaMagudumana, amaqembu amasha ezepolitiki

30 August 2023 9:13 PM

AUC political party is not linked to Shembe church, leadership confirms

30 August 2023 9:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA