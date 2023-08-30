Streaming issues? Report here
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can

The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.

The exploitation of consumers by telesales agents is an issue consumer journo Wendy Knowler is very familiar with.

"The complaints come to me think and fast: I was promised this - but that’s not what I got…"

Knowler does make it clear that the telesales industry is not all bad as many upstanding companies are represented by agents who do perform a great consumer service.

Most of the examples Knowler deals with relate to cellphone contracts, but this week on The Money Show she turns the spotlight on a funeral policy case.

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com
© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

A former Clientele Life client was phoned by the insurer asking if she'd like to reinstate her policy, which had lapsed during COVID.

Faldielah Adams told the agent her husband had died a month or so earlier and asked, pertinently, about claiming for the funeral benefit for him if she went ahead with reinstating her policy (which had covered them both).

RELATED: What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you?

That's where the conversation became problematic says Knowler, who listened to the recording.

Instead of emphatically saying no; the policy would not apply retrospectively, the agent said that Faldielah MAY be able to do that, referred her to Clientele’s claims department, and then signed her up.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The agent is also heard telling Faldielah that Clientele wanted to 'preserve' her benefits - i.e. the money she paid into the policy before it lapsed, which also created the impression that she could claim for her husband.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Responding to Knowler's queries, Clientele said it had noted the impression the consultant had created during the “resales” call and disciplinary action was taken.

It has been concerned that the consultant did not clearly explain that there could be no cover for (Faldielah’s husband) as the policy was not active at the time of his passing. Furthermore, it appears that the consultant incorrectly referred to the preservation of benefits.

Clientele LIfe

The company subsequently agreed that the resold policy should be cancelled and that a refund of the premiums received since the “resold date” be refunded, which has been done.

RELATED: 'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'

However, Knowler says there was not a word from Clientele about her suggestion that an ex-gratia payment may be appropriate, given how the client was misled.

She makes the point that, yes, clearly a policy has to be in place, with payments up to date, in order for a claim to be successful.

Another valid point though, is that the state of financial literacy in South Africa should be taken into account.

If we could all let our policies lapse and suddenly re-instate them when something awful happens to us... that would not make for a viable insurance model.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

But the reality is that financial literacy in this country is very low, so telesales consultants are in many cases very easily able to fudge the truth in order to get people to agree to committing to what they’re selling.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

More oversight is sorely needed, Knowler says.

But for now "I’ll just commit to taking up as many of the dodgy sales call cases as I can".

For more detail, listen to the conversation at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can




