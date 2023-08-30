New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases
Motus has reported a strong trading performance for the financial year to end-June 2023.
The auto group's revenue increased by 16%, to R106 321 million (from R91 978 million in 2022).
Headline earnings per share were up just 1% to 2 046 cents (from 2 025 cents in 2022).
South African operations contributed 61% to revenue for the year, with the remainder being contributed by the UK, Australia and South East Asia.
Citing challenges confronting the South African economy, and the automotive industry, Motus included rising interest rates and high inflation.
Domestic factors include a weaker currency as well as ongoing power supply outages, supply chain disruptions and inadequate infrastructure.
The Group says affordability appears to be driving consumer spending, which is reflected in new vehicle sales as consumers move away from luxury vehicles to more affordable vehicles.
While the motor industry has been under stress for some time due to factors like high interest rates, inflation and fuel costs, in South Africa 542 000 vehicles were sold in the year to end-June Arbee says.
Diversification is key to keeping business profitable, he adds.
So despite all these challenges the consumers are still out there still buying, the banks are still lending money and we seem to be making progress.... Just looking at our profitability our operating profit has grown by 14% and our turnover has grown by 16%.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
In the motor industry you need a diversified model... You don't only sell new and pre-owned cars but you service cars, you sell parts, you sell after-market parts for older cars. We've got 30% of our business now offshore and then you've got mobility solutions which sell value-added products as well.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
