Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO





Woolworths Holdings has reported a solid financial performance for the year to end-June 2023.

The Group says it delivered a strong set of results despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and the continued severe impacts of loadshedding in South Africa.

After the disposal of its David Jones operations in Australia, this segment has been reported as a discontinued operation in the Group’s results.

Total Group turnover rose by 7% to R85.7 billion, while profit before tax was up 29.5% to R6.7 billion.

The retailer posted a 14.8% rise in annual profit.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped 29% to 514.7 cents per share.

Woolworths declared a total dividend of 313 cents per share, an increase of 36.5% compared to the previous year.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) spoke to Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings.

Bagattini says Woolies has not passed on any of its loadshedding costs to the consumer.

When we reflect on the last 12 months it has been a pretty difficult period from a context perspective - loadshedding for one and then the others, interest rates and inflation etc.. but we appreciate that the customers that love us and are loyal to us had a more difficult time.. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

...but we've continued to make investment in price. Our internal inflation at Woolies is below that of the sector and certainly below that of headline inflation, so we keep improving our value proposition in that way. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

In addition to the importance of not increasing prices at the till, customers also expect the retailer to "do the work" around keeping their value proposition in play, Bagattini says.

...our quality, our innovation, all that back-end capability we have... really strengthening the trust our customers have in the brand, really focusing on the customer is what's enabled us to turn in what I think is a really great set of results. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

How will the high-end retailer ensure it keeps prices in check while still keeping its bottom line healthy?

It's a multi-year investment that Woolworths is making Bagattini says, "absolutely understanding the sweet spot of our value proposition and really holding on to that".

The R750 million which we have communicated we will be putting into price - we're about two thirds of the way through that. It'll take another 12-18 months before we're done with that particular initiative. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

