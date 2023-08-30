SA's Aspen invests big in partnerships with global companies
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings has reported a strong performance for the financial year ended 30 June 2023.
Posting its results on Wednesday, the JSE-listed pharmacuetical company said revenue grew by 5% to R40 709 million.
Headline earnings per share were down 4% to 1 405,4 cents.
CEO Stephen Saad said the company has achieved "outstanding progress" in its endeavours to secure addition manufacturing volumes for newly installed expanded sterile production capacities.
Aspen has secured sterile manufacturing agreements with three global companies to produce their drug at its facilities in France.
The drugmaker also announced a new product distribution agreement with US pharmaceutical company Lilly for Sub-Saharan Africa.
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.
About five years ago we invested very heavily in our facilities, both in South Africa and France, in sterile manufacture - anything with needles that you're going to put directly into your bloodstream. We invested in that technology and that's why we could be so quick and so responsive to the COVID environment.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
I'm happy to report with these results that I think we've put ourselves into a pretty good position. You've seen the weight loss drugs that require injectables etc. There's been some good demand and so we signed up quite a few multinationals to use that capacity.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
You take a risk in life, you back yourselves as a business and say 'we think steriles is where pharmaceuticals are going'. I think we've called it right.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
