



Clarence Ford speaks to Rene Salmon, Production Manager at Ener-G-Africa’s Cape Town facility.

Listen to their conversation below.

Ener-G-Africa is tackling climate change by improving the lives of families in Africa through affordable, well-made energy products.

The Mother City struck excellence again when it opened Ener-G-Africa (EGA) - a sustainable solar panel manufacturer in the industrial suburb of Ndabeni in late January.

EGA also has (carbon-conscious) footprints in South Africa, Malawi, Angola, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The company offers solar panels and solar-powered energy sources like gas stoves, cooking stoves, inverters, and batteries that are made by a 100% women workforce.

Salmon says that the solar power produced at Ener-G-Africa is of a higher quality and costs less than imported solar panels.

The company is currently not distributing within South Africa, but to other African countries.

They are producing their first 50-watt solar panel and will continue to produce 360-watt solar panels in the future.

Salmon says as long as you're enjoying what you're doing, you will create quality work that is what the females at Ener-G-Africa are doing.

We are in the process of shattering the perception that women are more productive than men. But it's not about being male or female but it's about doing something to the best of your ability. Rene Salmon, Production Manager - Ener-G-Africa, Cape Town

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 100% Female workforce powers up Africa through solar Ener-G