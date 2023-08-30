Are plant-based foods over processed?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist, and Julie Mann, a food scientist who runs a food and beverage consultancy called Appropriately Rogue Consulting in Pennsylvania, USA.
Cape Town has been hosting the 25th biennial congress of the SA Association for Food Science & Technology, under the theme “Future Foods, Smarter & More Sustainable Solutions”.
One of the topics that has been addressed in this congress is the shift to plant-based nutrition.
Mann says she has found that a combination of care for the planet, animal welfare and personal health concerns are driving this movement.
RELATED: Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes
While many people are doing this for their health, there is the issue that a lot of plant-based food is heavily processed, which might seem counterintuitive.
One particular concern related to this is how many ingredients will be used in something like a plant-based burger.
However, Mann says that almost everything that we eat has been processed, even something like an apple.
We need food processing in our food because that is actually what makes them safe.Julie Mann, Food Scientist
She adds that she can see why there is some concern, and they are looking at ways to reduce the number of ingredients in plant based foods to address the concerns about over processing food.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are plant-based foods over processed?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127394659_vegan-zucchini-burger-and-ingredients-on-rustic-wood-background.html?vti=nzhazuu27izxbf2var-1-6
More from Lifestyle
The epidemic of bullying: 'We do not live in a kind world right now'
Bullying often takes our minds to the playground, but bullies can follow us throughout our lives.Read More
Money Smart Week SA is promoting financial literacy across the country
28 August to 3 September marks Money Smart Week South Africa.Read More
Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study
A new study has revealed that air pollution is even more damaging to our health than smoking.Read More
Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?
Recent research suggests blood vessels are the key to why fingers and toes turn pruney and pale after being submerged for a while.Read More
South Africa’s traditional medicines should be used in modern health care
Pharmacist Zelna Booth believes integrating traditional medicine practices into modern healthcare can increase treatment options and provide better healthcare.Read More
Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder
Marc Wachsberger (Capital Hotels & Apartments founder) gives an update on the tourism industry, post the pandemic.Read More
It's official, short naps of 20-30 min are encouraged and good for your health!
Short naps can improve memory, increase productivity, reduce stress and promote a healthier heart.Read More
Outa urges motorists to make use of RTIA’s temporary lift on licence renewals
It's unlawful to block people from renewing their licences, say Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.Read More
SPCA continues to give a voice to the voiceless as team wins dog neglect case
On the 25th of August, a woman was arrested following a distressing incident involving an unwanted dog named Rockxy.Read More