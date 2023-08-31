5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas!
John Maytham speaks with Motoring writer Reuben van Niekerk.
The Jimny was introduced earlier this year in India and has been selling extremely well since.
Van Niekerk says this new car is quite a bit bigger than the three door, which is a significant improvement for those wanting a larger vehicle.
It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase.
RELATED: CAR REVIEW: Isuzu's D-Max is ‘a vehicle for getting things done’
He believes this will attract a number of new customers to the Jimny.
With the escalating economic pinch, this is a good choice for 4x4 fans as it is cost effective to own and run, and fuel efficient compared to other 4x4s, he notes.
RELATED: CAR REVIEW: Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'
I think they have got a sweet spot in terms of the engine and the whole package.Reuben van Niekerk, Motoring Writer
The price for the current range-topping Jimny costs roughly R420 000, so the new car is likely to cost about the same.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas!
More from Lifestyle
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can
The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.Read More
Are plant-based foods over processed?
Many people have been choosing to move towards a more plant-based diet for health and sustainability reasons.Read More
The epidemic of bullying: 'We do not live in a kind world right now'
Bullying often takes our minds to the playground, but bullies can follow us throughout our lives.Read More
Money Smart Week SA is promoting financial literacy across the country
28 August to 3 September marks Money Smart Week South Africa.Read More
Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study
A new study has revealed that air pollution is even more damaging to our health than smoking.Read More
Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?
Recent research suggests blood vessels are the key to why fingers and toes turn pruney and pale after being submerged for a while.Read More
South Africa’s traditional medicines should be used in modern health care
Pharmacist Zelna Booth believes integrating traditional medicine practices into modern healthcare can increase treatment options and provide better healthcare.Read More
Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder
Marc Wachsberger (Capital Hotels & Apartments founder) gives an update on the tourism industry, post the pandemic.Read More
It's official, short naps of 20-30 min are encouraged and good for your health!
Short naps can improve memory, increase productivity, reduce stress and promote a healthier heart.Read More