5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas!

31 August 2023 7:03 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Suzuki
Jimny
Five-door Jimny

It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase.

John Maytham speaks with Motoring writer Reuben van Niekerk.

The Jimny was introduced earlier this year in India and has been selling extremely well since.

Van Niekerk says this new car is quite a bit bigger than the three door, which is a significant improvement for those wanting a larger vehicle.

It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase.

RELATED: CAR REVIEW: Isuzu's D-Max is ‘a vehicle for getting things done’

He believes this will attract a number of new customers to the Jimny.

With the escalating economic pinch, this is a good choice for 4x4 fans as it is cost effective to own and run, and fuel efficient compared to other 4x4s, he notes.

RELATED: CAR REVIEW: Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'

I think they have got a sweet spot in terms of the engine and the whole package.

Reuben van Niekerk, Motoring Writer
New Suzuki five-door Jimny. Picture: Suzuki SA/Facebook.
New Suzuki five-door Jimny. Picture: Suzuki SA/Facebook.

The price for the current range-topping Jimny costs roughly R420 000, so the new car is likely to cost about the same.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas!




