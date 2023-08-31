Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year. 30 August 2023 8:31 PM
Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results. 30 August 2023 7:35 PM
100% Female workforce powers up Africa through solar Ener-G Rene Salmon, Production Manager at Ener-G-Africa Cape Town speaks about the company's 100% women-run workforce. 30 August 2023 2:53 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party. 31 August 2023 6:03 AM
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday. 30 August 2023 12:12 PM
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications [LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision. 30 August 2023 10:27 AM
View all Politics
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
SA's Aspen invests big in partnerships with global companies 'We've called it right' - The Money Show interviews CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's year-end results. 30 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all Business
5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas! It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase. 31 August 2023 7:03 AM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
Are plant-based foods over processed? Many people have been choosing to move towards a more plant-based diet for health and sustainability reasons. 30 August 2023 5:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned. 30 August 2023 2:02 PM
Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album! Zoid's 10th studio album drops Friday, 1 September. 30 August 2023 1:55 PM
ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog set to release new single at 73-years-old Fältskog, one of the original members of the legendary Swedish group ABBA is planning to release new music after 10 years. 30 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
View all World
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low

31 August 2023 6:03 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Ace Magashule
Political parties
African Congress for Transformation ACT

This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party.

What does a career politician do when torpedoed into the political wilderness, without a political home and any prospects of finding alternative employment or real meaning in life? Start a political party of their own of course!

This week disgraced former ANC Secretary General and corruption accused Ace Magashule finally announced a movement of his own – The ACT – The African Congress for Transformation.

The most high profile of his recruits at the unveiling emerged as ex-Hawks boss Lt General Berning Mthandazo Ntlameza. The erstwhile top cop was responsible for a dark period of rogue antics, cover-ups and smear campaigns from 2014 to 2017.

The high court in Pretoria struck down his appointment as Hawks head. He was famously behind the 27 questions sent to Pravin Gordhan. Ntlemeza was also found by the courts to have lied under oath and that he "lacks integrity and honour."

Magashule was expelled from the ANC and is currently facing criminal charges for his alleged role in a housing tender scheme in which high-ranking Free State government officials apparently received kickbacks from money that was meant to go to removing dangerous asbestos from the homes of residents in the province.

Not exactly a great track record for potential leaders or elected officials vying for votes.

One of the most beautiful features of our incredible constitutional democracy is the plurality of political parties and the option to cast a ballot for whichever candidate you choose to support. There is an argument that an abundance of options dilutes the opposition and does not allow a viable, strong challenger to emerge against the ANC.

What then is the threshold to start a political party? According to the IEC’s website, the law provides for four options or levels for registering a political party. Registering a party does not automatically mean it qualifies to contest an election. To register at national level, you would need to submit an application form, a name, an abbreviated name, a logo, a constitution, a deed of foundation signed by 1000 registered voters who support the founding of the party and a R5,000 registration fee. In other words, Magashule would have had to convince 1000 people to support him.

The threshold is not exactly difficult to achieve to start a political party. The financial reward if Magashule is able to get voted in as an MP will be well worth the effort.

The legislation around independent candidates has also been in the spotlight this week. The Constitutional Court has been hearing arguments around the recently amended Electoral Act. The act is critical to independent candidates being able to contest elections but in its current form, the law is flawed. As OUTA’s Wayne Duvenage explains, the hearing is essential.

“If the status quo remains, the playing field remains skewed, hindering independent candidates from participating meaningfully. Current rules demand an exceedingly high number of signatures, and independents compete for only half of Parliament's seats (200), unlike political parties which will have access to all 400 seats, including the 200 compensatory seats, reserved for political parties on a voter ratio that excludes seats won by independent candidates,” Duvenage explains in a column this week.

Technically as it stands, an independent candidate could be elected President if they receive enough votes for a seat in the National Assembly and have the support of Parliament. But it could also mean that an independent candidate could receive 51% of the popular vote at the polls and still only receive one seat in Parliament.

Duvenage argues that the flawed setup must be rectified in time for next year’s elections. This would allow independent candidates to fairly contest at the polls.

But we could also be more discerning about who is able to start a political party and contest at the polls and what the criteria to appear on a ballot paper are. I have argued before that the bar for elected officials is far too low in South Africa. This week’s developments have demonstrated that yet again.




31 August 2023 6:03 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Ace Magashule
Political parties
African Congress for Transformation ACT

More from Politics

Ace Magashule (centre) unveiled his new political party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), in Soweto on 30 August 2023. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT

30 August 2023 12:12 PM

The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA MPs Glynnis Breytenbach and Mimmy Gondwe are members of the Ad Hoc Committee to nominate a Public Protector. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications

30 August 2023 10:27 AM

[LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/ Eyewitness News.

DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector

30 August 2023 6:28 AM

MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf.com

China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'

29 August 2023 8:40 PM

Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, says expert Hulme Scholes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/ Eyewitness News.

Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post

29 August 2023 3:09 PM

Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council

29 August 2023 9:45 AM

Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The EFF's outgoing KZN chairperson Vusi Khoza. Picture: @vusumuzikhoza/Twitter

‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation

29 August 2023 8:15 AM

The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to pay for buses to get supporters to the red beret's ten-year anniversary rally in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Johannesburg mayor, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg DA says Phalatse will be 'sorely missed' as she resigns as CoJ councillor

29 August 2023 7:29 AM

Phalatse, who was the metro's former mayor and former caucus leader of the party, announced her resignation in a media statement on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde was on 26 August 2023 announced as the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) premier candidate in the Western Cape for the 2024 general elections. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde

DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC'

28 August 2023 9:46 AM

While the date for the 2024 election has not yet been set, the DA expects it to take place in early May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst

28 August 2023 8:21 AM

Julius Malema on Sunday announced the EFF's aim of outright victory in next year's election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low

Politics

Money Smart Week SA is promoting financial literacy across the country

Lifestyle

Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kganyago defends Sarb's Phala Phala probe, says it was conducted independently

31 August 2023 8:58 AM

Russia vetoes UN resolution on Mali sanctions

31 August 2023 8:45 AM

Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president

31 August 2023 8:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA