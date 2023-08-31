[WATCH LIVE] Derek Watts memorial service today at 11:30am
Last week, veteran journalist Derek Watts passed away at the age of 74 after dedicating 35 years of his life to the household name television programme, Carte Blanche.
Watts passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by those dear to him after losing his fight against cancer.
Today, loved ones across the country will gather to commemorate the life of the much-adored Watts.
His memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11:30.
Watch below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE] Derek Watts memorial service today at 11:30am
Source : Twitter: @Keshalia_21
