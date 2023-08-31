



The ever-popular Canadian duo, Neon Dreams is heading back to South Africa to deliver music and good vibes.

The Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set to take place this September and will showcase an extraordinary line-up of musicians to spread positivity and uplift communities.

The line-up includes Canadian rock singer and songwriter, Billy Raffoul and some of Mzansi's favourite artists such as Matthew Mole, Janie Bay and SaxbyTwins.

RELATED: NEON DREAMS IS BACK WITH A 'LEKKER BANGER'

The festival is set to take place on the following dates:

Thursday, 7 September: Johannesburg at Sognage

Saturday, 9 September: Durban at Chris Saunders

Sunday, 10 September: Cape Town at Zevenwacht Wine Estate

Keen to go? Tickets are available from WebTickets.

Of course, this isn't the first time the Canadian-duo visited the Cape, they graced Carl Wastie with their presence months ago and got lekker los with an iconic Afrikaans treffer...

RELATED: CANADIAN DUO NEON DREAMS IMPRESS KURT DARREN WITH 'LOSLAPPIE' RENDITION

We love it when international recognizes local... it's lekker after all.

This article first appeared on KFM : Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September!