UPDATE: Death toll from Joburg CBD fire rises to 47





JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from Thursday morning's fire in a building in Marshalltown, Joburg has risen to 47.

EMS teams are on the scene and continue to evacuate the building.

Scores more are injured and are being treated at nearby healthcare facilities.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning but the cause of the fire has not been established yet.

Meanwhile, the JMPD has urged motorists to avoid the corner of Alberts and Delvers streets and the surrounding areas.

