Joburg EMS on high alert after 2.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of Gauteng
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg emergency services said that its disaster management teams were on high alert to respond to any eventuality following another earth tremor that hit large parts of Gauteng.
Another earthquake has rocked several parts of Johannesburg, making it the fourth seismic event in the last two months.
The Council for Geosciences, which monitors earthquakes, placed the tremor at a magnitude of 2.7.
Thunderous vibrations and shaking was felt by residents in various communities, sparking reactions on social media platforms.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi: "The Council for Geosciences has confirmed that the magnitude of the earth tremor is reported to be around 2.7 and at this stage, there are no major incidents which have been reported, mostly in Roodepoort, Soweto and surrounding areas."
Mulaudzi said that teams were on standby: "At this stage, we have not received any many incidents in the city of Johannesburg in our emergency call centre, however, we remain on high alert to make sure we are able to respond to any area which might have been affected by the tremor."
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg EMS on high alert after 2.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of Gauteng
More from Local
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.Read More
Gift of the Givers head to Marshalltown to assist firefighters and survivors
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers explains how his team is providing help in this tragedy.Read More
'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members
Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer’s house.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Derek Watts memorial service today at 11:30am
Today, loved ones across the country will gather to commemorate the life of the much-adored Watts.Read More
UPDATE: Joburg CBD fire death toll passes 60; EMS expects figure to rise
Early on Thursday morning, the five-storey Osindiso building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets in Marshalltown caught alight.Read More
UPDATE: Death toll from Joburg CBD fire rises to 47
The blaze broke out at a building in Marshalltown in the early hours of Thursday morning but the cause of the fire has not been established yet.Read More
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases
Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.Read More
Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results.Read More
100% Female workforce powers up Africa through solar Ener-G
Rene Salmon, Production Manager at Ener-G-Africa Cape Town speaks about the company's 100% women-run workforce.Read More