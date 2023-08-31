Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
Gift of the Givers head to Marshalltown to assist firefighters and survivors Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers explains how his team is providing help in this tragedy. 31 August 2023 10:38 AM
'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer’s house. 31 August 2023 9:22 AM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party. 31 August 2023 6:03 AM
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday. 30 August 2023 12:12 PM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year. 30 August 2023 8:31 PM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Apple launch date set, here’s what to expect from the iPhone 15 New iPhones, Apple Watch and (possibly) AirPods, here's what we know so far. 31 August 2023 10:56 AM
Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year The average cost of living continues to rise as consumers fork out more for food. 31 August 2023 8:41 AM
5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas! It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase. 31 August 2023 7:03 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September! Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautif... 31 August 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned. 30 August 2023 2:02 PM
Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album! Zoid's 10th studio album drops Friday, 1 September. 30 August 2023 1:55 PM
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members

31 August 2023 9:22 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Mfuleni murder
Economic Freedom Fighers

Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer’s house.

Lester Kiewit interviews Washief Volkwyn, spokesperson for the Mfuleni Community Policing Forum (CPF).

On Tuesday, three members of the EFF were gunned down and shot after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer’s house in the Shukushukuma informal settlement.

In a statement penned by the EFF, they describe Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila as "community activists who serviced and jealously guarded their community and its people."

Volkwyn says that the men were doing the right thing, however, the "cowards" retaliated by attacking and ending their lives.

In the past, the number of murders in the area decreased thanks to intervention from SAPS and the CPF, but within the past few weeks the numbers have increased.

He adds that the courts have failed them by not following through with the necessary processes to ensure that the criminals are locked up and not allowed back on the streets.

This is what endangers the community – there's no repercussions for crime even if you are convicted.

Washief Volkwyn, Spokesperson – Mfuleni Community Policing Forum

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members




31 August 2023 9:22 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Mfuleni murder
Economic Freedom Fighers

