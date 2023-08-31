'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members
Lester Kiewit interviews Washief Volkwyn, spokesperson for the Mfuleni Community Policing Forum (CPF).
On Tuesday, three members of the EFF were gunned down and shot after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer’s house in the Shukushukuma informal settlement.
In a statement penned by the EFF, they describe Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila as "community activists who serviced and jealously guarded their community and its people."
Volkwyn says that the men were doing the right thing, however, the "cowards" retaliated by attacking and ending their lives.
In the past, the number of murders in the area decreased thanks to intervention from SAPS and the CPF, but within the past few weeks the numbers have increased.
He adds that the courts have failed them by not following through with the necessary processes to ensure that the criminals are locked up and not allowed back on the streets.
💔Message of Condolence💔' EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) August 30, 2023
EFF WESTERN CAPE CONVEYS ITS HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF THE THREE EFF MEMBERS WHO WERE GUNNED DOWN IN WARD 108 IN MFULENI LAST NIGHT
May their Souls Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/kQ6Tx9TVE2
This is what endangers the community – there's no repercussions for crime even if you are convicted.Washief Volkwyn, Spokesperson – Mfuleni Community Policing Forum
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members
Source : Twitter: @EFFWesternCape_
