[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.
Gift of the Givers head to Marshalltown to assist firefighters and survivors Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers explains how his team is providing help in this tragedy.
'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer's house.
Gabon coup: 'You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself' The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low This week's developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party.
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in...
Apple launch date set, here's what to expect from the iPhone 15 New iPhones, Apple Watch and (possibly) AirPods, here's what we know so far.
Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year The average cost of living continues to rise as consumers fork out more for food.
5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas! It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase.
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006....
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway.
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday!
Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September! Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautif...
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler's food to make sure it wasn't poisoned.
Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album! Zoid's 10th studio album drops Friday, 1 September.
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died.
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence.
Live worm found in woman's brain in world first: 'It's alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months.
Gabon coup: 'You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself' The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in...
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families.
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a...
Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year

31 August 2023 8:41 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Food prices
Food inflation
consumer inflation

The average cost of living continues to rise as consumers fork out more for food.

Africa Melane speaks to Mervyn Abrahams, programme coordinator at the Pietermartizburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.

The August 2023 Household Affordability Index averages the price of a food basket at R5 124,34.

The basket has 44 core food items that are regularly purchased by lower-income households.

Food price data is tracked from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries across the country.

This is a 0.8% month-on-month increase from July (R5 081,94) and a 7.3% year-on-year increase.

RELATED: Makro tops the list AGAIN as the cheapest retailer in SA for groceries

Abrahams says the main contributors to the increase are:

• Rice

• Maize meal

• Cake flour

• Sugar

These are the kinds of foods that have been increasing quite a bit. If you look at maize, it is 5% more expensive than it was a year ago.

Mervyn Abrahams, programme coordinator – PMBEJD

The prices of onion, potatoes, butternut, oranges, and carrots have also remained ‘stubbornly high’ due to climatic conditions, and supply and demand.

Because these are items people can’t leave behind, Abrahams says shoppers are dropping other nutritious elements from their baskets.

This means that the diversity of the plate is getting less and less, and households are only eating starch, which is bad for human health.

Mervyn Abrahams, programme coordinator – PMBEJD

The group is monitoring the price of rice as global prices are expected to increase.

This was after India banned the exportation of non-basmati white rice to secure its own food security.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

RELATED: 5 grocery shopping mistakes that could be costing you


This article first appeared on 947 : Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year




