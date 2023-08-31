Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Abel Esterhuyse, Professor of Strategy in Faculty of Military Science of Stellenbosch University
After President Ali Bongo Ondimba was re-elected for his third term, mutinous soldiers appeared on Gabonese television saying the election results were cancelled.
The opposition claimed Ondimba’s victory was fraud orchestrated by the ruling party.
This coup is the latest in a string of military takeovers that have happened across the continent.
RELATED: Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger
Professor Esterhuyse says this coup differs slightly from those in other African countries as it is appears to be a deliberate orchestration from the military rather than a mutiny.
They immediately went on the news and said they are going to start a process of democratisation.Abel Esterhuyse, Professor of Strategy in Faculty of Military Science - Stellenbosch University
Ondimba’s predecessor was his father, and the family had ruled the country for more than 50 years, which Esterhuyse says likely contributed to the coup.
The family had been living in extreme wealth while the rest of the country was struggling, despite being such a resource rich nation, he adds.
One wonders whether this not the democratic process taking care of itself.Abel Esterhuyse, Professor of Strategy in Faculty of Military Science - Stellenbosch University
One almost has sympathy for the process that is unfolding at the moment.Abel Esterhuyse, Professor of Strategy in Faculty of Military Science - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Africa
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft
Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.Read More
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed?
A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families.Read More
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws
Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.Read More
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected
Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections.Read More
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy
Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term.Read More
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum
Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia.Read More
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion
Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive.Read More
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria
This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives.Read More
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news'
Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair.Read More
More from Politics
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low
This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party.Read More
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT
The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.Read More
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications
[LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision.Read More
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector
MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka.Read More
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'
Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, says expert Hulme Scholes.Read More
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post
Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.Read More
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council
Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.Read More
‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation
The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to pay for buses to get supporters to the red beret's ten-year anniversary rally in July.Read More