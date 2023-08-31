Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Abel Esterhuyse, Professor of Strategy in Faculty of Military Science of Stellenbosch University

After President Ali Bongo Ondimba was re-elected for his third term, mutinous soldiers appeared on Gabonese television saying the election results were cancelled.

The opposition claimed Ondimba’s victory was fraud orchestrated by the ruling party.

This coup is the latest in a string of military takeovers that have happened across the continent.

Professor Esterhuyse says this coup differs slightly from those in other African countries as it is appears to be a deliberate orchestration from the military rather than a mutiny.

They immediately went on the news and said they are going to start a process of democratisation. Abel Esterhuyse, Professor of Strategy in Faculty of Military Science - Stellenbosch University

Ondimba’s predecessor was his father, and the family had ruled the country for more than 50 years, which Esterhuyse says likely contributed to the coup.

The family had been living in extreme wealth while the rest of the country was struggling, despite being such a resource rich nation, he adds.

Gabon flag. Picture: wikimedia.commons

One wonders whether this not the democratic process taking care of itself. Abel Esterhuyse, Professor of Strategy in Faculty of Military Science - Stellenbosch University

One almost has sympathy for the process that is unfolding at the moment. Abel Esterhuyse, Professor of Strategy in Faculty of Military Science - Stellenbosch University

