Size matters! Burger King sued for deceptive Whopper images on menus
If you've ever ordered takeaways, you might know the feeling of disappointment when you've paid to eat something that was depicted one way on a menu that in reality... just wasn't giving (as the kids say).
Burger King in America is facing a lawsuit for doing just this.
A judge in the United States ruled for a law suit alleging that the fast-food franchise makes its Whopper burger appear larger on its menus than it is in reality. The lawsuit filed by a customer mentions that Burger King misleads customers by showing the burger with a meatier patty and ingredients that "overflow over the bun."
According to reports, Burger King joins McDonald's and Wendy's who are being accused of the larger-than-life-but-isn't large at all burgers.
Burger King reported to the BBC that "the plaintiffs' claims are false."
It's reported that many other Burger King fans share the same sentiment as the plaintiff, especially online.
In a recent post showing the Whopper by @burgerking on Instagram with the caption, "what's your favourite Whopper hack?" One user commented saying, "probably the one where the whopper is the same size as advertised on the menu. Lol."
