'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser
Clarence Ford interviews Loren Erasmus, Executive Director at Outside the Bowl Global.
Outside The Bowl Global is a non-profit organisation based in Paarl, who support communities, early childhood development centres and schools by providing them with nutritional instant energy meals.
Now, they're taking their most ambitious step yet to address childhood hunger – providing one million meals in five days to those in need.
Each 20 litre bucket is filled with 12.5kg of VitaKids, which is used to sustain energy levels, increase productivity and aid in early childhood development.
Buckets can be repurposed for however the centres see fit, to ensure that they're not only helpful for the children, but for the environment as well.
For just R500, these buckets can help feed a child for one whole school year, says Erasmus.
To make a donation, click here.
RELATED: Learners 'crying from hunger' after school feeding scheme fails
Kids need brain food. The kids need a smart breakfast.Loren Erasmus, Executive Director –Outside the Bowl Global
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser
Source : Pexels: Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas
