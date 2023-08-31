Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser NPO Outside the Bowl Global's Executive Director Loren Erasmus on fighting childhood hunger. 31 August 2023 2:23 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire Emergency teams warn it's likely that they will discover more bodies as they continue to scour through the once-abandoned structur... 31 August 2023 11:12 AM
View all Local
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party. 31 August 2023 6:03 AM
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday. 30 August 2023 12:12 PM
View all Politics
'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet' People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime. 31 August 2023 3:04 PM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year. 30 August 2023 8:31 PM
View all Business
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay Don't let seasonal allergies get you down. 31 August 2023 2:57 PM
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999 The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold. 31 August 2023 2:26 PM
What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls. 31 August 2023 2:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allow... 31 August 2023 12:21 PM
Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September! Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautif... 31 August 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned. 30 August 2023 2:02 PM
View all Entertainment
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
View all World
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser

31 August 2023 2:23 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
child malnutrition
child hunger

NPO Outside the Bowl Global's Executive Director Loren Erasmus on fighting childhood hunger.

Clarence Ford interviews Loren Erasmus, Executive Director at Outside the Bowl Global.

Outside The Bowl Global is a non-profit organisation based in Paarl, who support communities, early childhood development centres and schools by providing them with nutritional instant energy meals.

Now, they're taking their most ambitious step yet to address childhood hunger – providing one million meals in five days to those in need.

Each 20 litre bucket is filled with 12.5kg of VitaKids, which is used to sustain energy levels, increase productivity and aid in early childhood development.

Buckets can be repurposed for however the centres see fit, to ensure that they're not only helpful for the children, but for the environment as well.

For just R500, these buckets can help feed a child for one whole school year, says Erasmus.

To make a donation, click here.

RELATED: Learners 'crying from hunger' after school feeding scheme fails

Kids need brain food. The kids need a smart breakfast.

Loren Erasmus, Executive Director –Outside the Bowl Global

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser




31 August 2023 2:23 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
child malnutrition
child hunger

More from Local

Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report

31 August 2023 11:15 AM

The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Tamika Gounden/Eyewitness News

73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire

31 August 2023 11:12 AM

Emergency teams warn it's likely that they will discover more bodies as they continue to scour through the once-abandoned structure in Marshalltown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Tamika Gounden/Eyewitness News

Gift of the Givers head to Marshalltown to assist firefighters and survivors

31 August 2023 10:38 AM

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers explains how his team is providing help in this tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three EFF members shot dead at a Cape Town informal settlement / Twitter: @EFFWesternCape_

'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members

31 August 2023 9:22 AM

Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer’s house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Watts / Twitter: @Keshalia_21

[WATCH LIVE] Derek Watts memorial service today at 11:30am

31 August 2023 8:39 AM

Today, loved ones across the country will gather to commemorate the life of the much-adored Watts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Tamika Gounden/Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Joburg CBD fire death toll passes 60; EMS expects figure to rise

31 August 2023 8:26 AM

Early on Thursday morning, the five-storey Osindiso building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets in Marshalltown caught alight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab showing the epicentre of a 2.7 magnitude tremor in Gauteng on 31 August 2023. Picture: https://www.usgs.gov/

Joburg EMS on high alert after 2.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of Gauteng

31 August 2023 7:37 AM

The Council for Geosciences, which monitors earthquakes, placed the tremor at a magnitude of 2.7.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Tamika Gounden/Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Death toll from Joburg CBD fire rises to 47

31 August 2023 7:23 AM

The blaze broke out at a building in Marshalltown in the early hours of Thursday morning but the cause of the fire has not been established yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Nissan vehicle is covered with a ribbon at the Mark White Nissan dealership in Fourways, Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases

30 August 2023 8:31 PM

Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO

30 August 2023 7:35 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire

Local

Joburg EMS on high alert after 2.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of Gauteng

Local

MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low

Politics

EWN Highlights

Taxi task team sets 4-week deadline to finalise remaining points of disagreement

31 August 2023 5:02 PM

Deadly Joburg CBD fire could have been avoided, says Makhubele

31 August 2023 4:47 PM

Barista and chef rise above deafness in their careers

31 August 2023 4:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA